Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Discuss Tough Loss to LSU, Looking Ahead to SEC Tournament

KNOXVILLE, TN - Rae Burrell, Tamari Key, and Jordan Walker met with media following the Lady Vols' heartbreaking 54-57 loss to the Tigers. Following a strong third quarter rally, Kellie Harper's squad brought it to an 8-point deficit. Rae Burrell, who ended her season with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, reflected on her team's third frame.

"We locked in the third quarter," Burrell stated. "When knew we had to get stops to come back, so we just gave our all, and gave a lot of pressure. We were able to get those stops, so I’m proud of our effort."

Tamari Key finished with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks. Key reflected on her team's biggest takeaway from the final regular-season game.

"I think our biggest takeaway as a team from this was that we can’t keep losing in similar ways because once we lose we go home," Key said. "So I think for us moving forward is remembering the feeling. It sucks, so whenever we feel like we don’t have enough energy or we can’t go get the rebound, just little things like that we have to remember what it feels like to not finish the way we wanted to."

Jordan Walker ended her night with 7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Walker discussed her team's mindset throughout the season.

"Honestly, with this team, it’s just no quit," Walker explained. "That’s just our mindset. We can’t make excuses for ourselves, yes we’ve been through a lot of adversity, and it hurts, but it’s also helped us in ways that we’ll be better in the next game. So I know that today we came out and didn’t play the first 20, and we can’t do that. But like Rae said, I’m proud of this team and how we came back for the last 20, and if we play like that in any game for a full game for forty minutes we’ll be good."

The rest of Burrell, Key and Walker's comments about the tough loss and the future for the Lady Vols' can be found above.

