Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Meet With Media Following Tennessee Win

The No. 11 Tennessee Lady Vols beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles by their widest margin of victory on Wednesday night in Thompson-Boling Arena with a 76-48 win.

In the win, Alexus Dye led the team with 20 points and Tess Darby was not far behind with a career game-high 12 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc.

Junior center Tamari Key posted her fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds while also tacking on four blocks.

Key, Darby and Dye met with the media following their performances, discussing the team's growth, depth and what's next for the team.

The players' entire media availability is in the video above.

