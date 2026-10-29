How many Texas Tech Basketball Player's are on ESPN's 100 Best Players Rankings

Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf put out their top 100 men's college basketball players list, which they labeled as "We've never had a top-100 list like this, ever."

Here is a look at which Texas Tech players were ranked in the top 100 rankings.

No. 88 Donovan Atwell

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atwell, another five-for-five hopeful, will be one of the best 3-and-D players in the Big 12 if eligible. He's a terrific 3-point shooter, making nearly 46% of his perimeter shots on more than eight attempts per game. The former UNC Greensboro transfer has also become a highly capable defender. Assuming he can play, Atwell should complement Hofstra transfer Cruz Davis in the Tech backcourt. -- Borzello

As seen in the excerpt above, ESPN labels him as one of the best 3 and D players in the conference, assuming he stays eligible, as there are multiple big-name players whose eligibility can change week by week. Assuming he stays eligible, he is not only a potential first-team all-big-12 but also can be an All-American by season's end.

They speak so highly of him being an elite three-point shooter and a "highly capable" defender that you may think he would at minimum be ranked in the top 80 and not just outside the top 90 of these rankings.

Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams (14.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 40% from beyond the arc) hopes to be cleared for a fifth-year return to Lubbock after a lukewarm run at NC State last season: Under Will Wade, he dealt with injuries and had the lowest offensive rating of his career, per KenPom. This despite putting up numbers similar to what he'd achieved as a hero for Texas Tech's Elite Eight squad in 2025. He would be an important player for Grant McCasland's team again. -- Medcalf

Things can change, but Williams is eligible to play this season. He, like Atwell, is a three-point specialist. He looks to be the player who helped the Red Raiders reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2025, but we will have to wait and see how he performs this season. Some Texas Tech fans may be pleasantly surprised at how high he is ranked, but even last season, he had a three-game stretch against Syracuse, Wake Forest, and SMU in which he played like an All-American, and he also played very well in the NCAA Tournament game against Texas this past season.

No. 7 JT Toppin

Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin . Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no specific timeline for Toppin's return from the torn ACL he suffered in February. But when fully healthy, he's a surefire top-five player and Wooden Award candidate. He was averaging 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds at the time of his injury, making him the first Big 12 player since Blake Griffin to average more than 20 points and 10 boards in a season. -- Borzello

His health and injury status is the only thing keeping Toppin from being a first-team All-American. He is projected to be back as a full participant on the hardwood court by the end of December. How he will play coming off of a torn ACL injury is yet to be determined, but expectations are high for Toppin. He averaged just under 22 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists last season before he was injured in the game against Arizona State in mid-February. If Texas Tech wants to make a run to the Final Four in Detroit this season, they need a healthy Toppin to dominate opposing players in Big 12 play.

More Texas Tech Content Found Here

Stay up-to-date on Texas Tech athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us onX/ Twitter .