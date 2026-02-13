How To Watch No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders Take On No. 1 Arizona Wildcats

After two straight losses derailed the momentum of the Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team, Grant McCasland's team was able to shake it off to the side and score two straight wins to get their minds back on track, which is crucial given their upcoming challenge.

After a road win over the West Virginia Mountaineers and a massive 34-point win at home over the Colorado Buffaloes, the Red Raiders now head west to take on the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats, who only just suffered their first loss of the season a few days ago against the Kansas Jayhawks, who also defeated Texas Tech recently.

The Red Raiders sit at 18-6 (8-3 against Big 12 opponents), and Arizona is now 23-1 (10-1 against Big 12 opponents).

On-Court Leaders

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas Tech's stats continue to be dominated by star junior forward JT Toppin, who continues to average a double-double with 21.5 points and 10.9 rebounds, which included a season-high 18 rebounds during Tech's most recent win over the Buffaloes.

Christian Anderson currently leads the Red Raiders with 7.7 assists per game, and adds an average of 19.5 points as well.

For Arizona, they are led in points by freshman guard Brayden Burries with 15.7 points, who is currently on a seven-game streak of scoring in double digits.

Senior forward Tobe Awaka averages a team-high 9.6 rebounds, and senior guard Jaden Bradley has 4.5 assists to lead the top-ranked team.

Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) and forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How To Watch the Action

Who: Texas Tech Red Raiders 18-6 (8-3 Big 12) at No. 1 Arizona Wildcats 23-1 (10-1 Big 12)

Texas Tech Red Raiders 18-6 (8-3 Big 12) at No. 1 Arizona Wildcats 23-1 (10-1 Big 12) When: Saturday, February 14, at 5:30 PM

Saturday, February 14, at 5:30 PM Where: McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Arizona TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 950 AM/95.7 FM, Texas Tech Sports Network

About the Coaches

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland in the second half of the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Grant McCasland, Texas Tech: McCasland is currently in his third season as the Texas Tech men's basketball head coach, fresh off of a trip to the Elite Eight during the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 28-9 season record. Before moving to Lubbock, McCasland spent six years in Denton with the North Texas Mean Green, leading them to an NIT Championship during his final year with the program in 2023.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona: Lloyd is in the midst of his fifth season as the Wildcats' head coach. After 20 years as an assistant coach at Gonzaga, Lloyd made the move to Tucson before the 2021 season, where he has led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first four full seasons so far, including appearances in the Sweet 16 during the 2022, 2024, and 2025 tournaments.

