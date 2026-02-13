How To Watch No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders Take On No. 1 Arizona Wildcats
In this story:
After two straight losses derailed the momentum of the Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team, Grant McCasland's team was able to shake it off to the side and score two straight wins to get their minds back on track, which is crucial given their upcoming challenge.
After a road win over the West Virginia Mountaineers and a massive 34-point win at home over the Colorado Buffaloes, the Red Raiders now head west to take on the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats, who only just suffered their first loss of the season a few days ago against the Kansas Jayhawks, who also defeated Texas Tech recently.
The Red Raiders sit at 18-6 (8-3 against Big 12 opponents), and Arizona is now 23-1 (10-1 against Big 12 opponents).
On-Court Leaders
Texas Tech's stats continue to be dominated by star junior forward JT Toppin, who continues to average a double-double with 21.5 points and 10.9 rebounds, which included a season-high 18 rebounds during Tech's most recent win over the Buffaloes.
Christian Anderson currently leads the Red Raiders with 7.7 assists per game, and adds an average of 19.5 points as well.
For Arizona, they are led in points by freshman guard Brayden Burries with 15.7 points, who is currently on a seven-game streak of scoring in double digits.
Senior forward Tobe Awaka averages a team-high 9.6 rebounds, and senior guard Jaden Bradley has 4.5 assists to lead the top-ranked team.
How To Watch the Action
- Who: Texas Tech Red Raiders 18-6 (8-3 Big 12) at No. 1 Arizona Wildcats 23-1 (10-1 Big 12)
- When: Saturday, February 14, at 5:30 PM
- Where: McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: 950 AM/95.7 FM, Texas Tech Sports Network
About the Coaches
Grant McCasland, Texas Tech: McCasland is currently in his third season as the Texas Tech men's basketball head coach, fresh off of a trip to the Elite Eight during the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 28-9 season record. Before moving to Lubbock, McCasland spent six years in Denton with the North Texas Mean Green, leading them to an NIT Championship during his final year with the program in 2023.
Tommy Lloyd, Arizona: Lloyd is in the midst of his fifth season as the Wildcats' head coach. After 20 years as an assistant coach at Gonzaga, Lloyd made the move to Tucson before the 2021 season, where he has led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first four full seasons so far, including appearances in the Sweet 16 during the 2022, 2024, and 2025 tournaments.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and follow us on Twitter.
Aaron Raley is a writer covering the Texas Tech On SI. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03