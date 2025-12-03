College Football Playoff Odds: Alabama, Notre Dame Favored, Miami Gaining Steam?
On Tuesday night, the latest rankings for the College Football Playoff were released, and that's shaken up the odds to make the playoff at FanDuel.
There are eight teams that are viewed as locks to be in the final field, leaving just four slots up for grabs heading into Conference Champonship Week.
Here's a breakdown of the rankings and the latest odds for each of the teams on the bubble to make the playoff this season.
Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Miami
- Texas
- Vanderbilt
- Utah
- USC
- Virgina
- Arizona
- Michigan
- Tulane
- Houston
- Georgia Tech
- Iowa
- North Texas
- James Madison
With these latest rankings, a bunch of odds have come off the board. Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, Texas Tech, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oklahoma (the top eight teams) are all not listed at FanDuel, a sign that they are locks to mkae the College Football Playoff.
A few other teams that were left out are Texas, which was +2500 make the playoff on Monday, and Vanderbilt, which was +4000 to make the playoff on Monday, after both finished outside the top 12 in the latest rankings.
College Football Playoff Odds
Alabama College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: -1500
- No: +790
The Crimson Tide were -3000 to make the playoff on Monday, so this is a pretty step drop in their odds ahead of the SEC title game. Alabama could clinch a spot by beating Georgia (it's a slight underdog) in the SEC title game, but if it loses, oddsmakers appear to be bracing for a then three-loss resume potentially knocking it out.
Duke College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +1800
- No: -8000
Duke is playing in the ACC title game, but it is a massive underdog to make the playoff after not being listed in the committee's top-25. Duke would need to win -- and get some help -- to get into the final field.
Miami (FLA) College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +570
- No: -900
On Sunday, Miami was +820 to make the playoff, but that number continues to shorten, as the Hurricanes are just +570 in the latest odds. Miami received the No. 12 spot in the latest rankings, but it is still behind Notre Dame (which it beat head-to-head in Week 1) in the standings.
BYU College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +390
- No: -550
BYU has seen a slight increase in its playoff odds since being ranked 11th in the latest poll. The Cougars could clinch a spot with an upset win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game, but they are major underdogs in that game.
James Madison College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +152
- No: -188
James Madison's chances of making the College Football Playoff got a little tougher (their odds fell from +138 to +152) with North Texas getting ranked above them. There is still a chance that they could be one of the five highest-ranked conference champions, but they'd likely need a Duke upset against Virginia to get in.
Notre Dame College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: -520
- No: +370
Despite a loss to Miami early in the 2025 season, Notre Dame is above the Hurricanes in the latest rankings, moving it from -420 to -520 to make the playoff. Since neither team plays in a conference title game this week, it's hard to see the committee flipping to leave Notre Dame out of the final field.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
