How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kentucky in Exhibition Matchup

Texas Tech has built one of the best rosters in the country this offseason, riddled with players who know how to score the basketball.

Their first test in the public eye will come against a top-25 Kentucky team that has its sights set on returning to the standard. Here’s everything fans will need to know in order to catch all of the action.

How To Watch Texas Tech vs. Kentucky

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech coach Grant Mccasland interviewed during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders will hit the road and travel to Rupp Arena to take on the Wildcats. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT and will be streamed on SEC Network+ and available online via Watch ESPN or the ESPN app (requires a subscription or TV provider that includes the SEC Network), or through services like Sling TV.

While the exhibition result will not count towards any official record, it will be a good test for Texas Tech as they get to enter a road environment to get an early taste of tough competition.

For Red Raiders fans who are wanting to listen to the action, the game will be available on Kentucky’s radio broadcast via the UK Sports Network.

What This Exhibition Means for TTU

Texas Tech's Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn goes through a drill during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many college basketball fans will tell you that exhibitions don’t count, and therefore aren’t worth your attention. Those people must not be true college basketball fans.

Yes, the records will not be altered following the end result, but there is plenty to be gained from a fan’s perspective watching the contest. Perhaps most importantly, we’ll get a good idea of what to expect from Texas Tech’s rotation this season , and which players will play what role.

We have a good idea of what the starting lineup will be moving forward, but as for the sixth, seventh and eighth men off the bench, this game will help clear up those questions. It will also allow fans the chance to see how this team plays together.

Texas Tech's Cruz Davis goes through a drill during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For fans who tuned into the Duke vs. Tennessee game earlier this week, it seemed apparent that while Tennessee has great players on their roster, they didn’t play much like a team yet. This concern is particularly more common nowadays, as rosters are built with so many more newcomers than in the past.

Texas Tech has a good mix of both returners ( Donovan Atwell , Josiah Moseley, etc.) along with talented newcomers as well. This matchup against a talented Kentucky team will give some insight into if this team is comprised of individual stars or a talented team that knows how to play together.

When: 6:00 PM CT on Friday, October 23, 2026 (7:00 PM EDT)

Where (Venue): The Kentucky Wildcats' home court, Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky

TV Channel/Live Stream: SEC Network+ (digital for users who receive SEC Network via a participating TV provider via the ESPN app and ESPN.com)

Matchup Context: No. 19 Texas Tech and No. 23 Kentucky will square off in a preseason exhibition match.

More Texas Tech Content Found Here

Stay up-to-date on Texas Tech athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us onX/ Twitter .