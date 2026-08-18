The Red Raiders basketball roster went from unknown to potentially one of the strongest in the Big 12 in a very short period of time. If that doesn't explain this era of college basketball, I don't know what will.

Donovan Atwell to Return To Texas Tech

Due to Judge Charlotte Sweeney's injunction allowing the class of 2022 players to be eligible for a fifth season, sharpshooter Donovan Atwell has signed with Texas Tech and will return to the team for the 2026-2027 season. Some are even mentioning that this makes Texas Tech possible national championship contenders.

Texas Tech’s Donovan Atwell reacts after competing Friday, April 3, 2026, during the State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was speculated for a while that Atwell would eventually return home, but now that it is finally confirmed, Tech fans can rejoice. The athletic department and the basketball program officially announced it later in the day on Monday.

Atwell's arrival will certainly thrust him into a starting role and gives Texas Tech yet another strong addition to an already impressive roster. Atwell set plenty of records last season, including the new Texas Tech and Big 12 three-point records, earned all-conference honors, and was a major part of the Red Raiders' success last season.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Donovan Atwell (12) celebrates in the second half against the Akron Zips during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atwell played for the Chicago Bulls during the NBA Summer League and had an impressive showing in his five games with the team. Ultimately, Atwell decided to return to college basketball, wisely choosing to go back to Texas Tech. He had other options, but playing for the Red Raiders was what he decided.

Last season for the Red Raiders, Atwell started in all 34 games, averaged 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.3% from the field and 45.8% from three, one of the highest clips in the nation.

What Does This Mean for Texas Tech?

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Donovan Atwell (12) dribbles the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward London Jemison (6) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atwell’s addition to the Red Raiders is massive for the program and gives Red Raider fans yet another reason to believe this team can take home the Big 12 title this season. Along with Atwell, Tech is set to return J.T. Toppin, Josiah Mosley, Marial Akuentok, and LaTrell Hoover, as well as welcome back Darrion Williams from his one-year stint at NC State.

Not only does Atwells return give the Red Raiders familiarity, but it bolsters an already immensely productive roster. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Cruz Davis, two of Texas Tech's projected starters, both averaged over 20 points last season. Now you add in Donovan Atwell to that backcourt, and this Texas Tech team could be one of the most prolific offenses not only in the Big 12, but in the entire country.

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Donovan Atwell (12) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is clear that the coaching staff made it a priority to add 5th-year players to their roster along with the transfer portal additions this offseason to put together the best collection of players in hopes of of assembling one of the most talented teams in all of college basketball.

This addition to this Red Raiders team can truly not be understated. From top to bottom, this Red Raiders team could certainly make noise in the Big 12, and a deep run in March is undeniably where they’re headed.

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