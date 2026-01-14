Texas Tech extended its program-record streak to 19 straight appearances in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. They checked in at No. 15 in the AP rankings and No. 14 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

At 12-4 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play, the Red Raiders continue to back up that respect with strong metrics. That also includes a No. 19 ranking in the NCAA NET and No. 22 in KenPom. That national profile now carries into a pivotal stretch as Texas Tech opens a two-game homestand in Lubbock, starting Wednesday night against Utah.

United Supermarkets Arena Remains a Fortress for the Texas Tech Red Raiders

The matchup serves as an important tune-up before Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown with No. 11 BYU. However, the Red Raiders know the week starts with handling business at home.

The Red Raiders are a perfect 8-0 at home, playing with confidence and pace in front of the Lubbock crowd. Utah enters the matchup still searching for answers away from Salt Lake City.

Following a tough loss at Houston, the Red Raiders responded with a gritty win at Colorado. With five wins in its last six games, Tech appears to be settling into its identity as conference play ramps up.

The Red Raiders have built one of the most dangerous offenses in the Big 12, anchored by elite perimeter shooting. Texas Tech leads the conference in three-point makes at 10.9 per game and attempts at 29.1 per game.

Tech ranks second in the Big 12 in three-point percentage at 37.6 percent and third in the league in fewest turnovers, committing just 10.3 per game. That's where the Red Raiders sit at 1.56, good for fifth in the conference and among the stronger marks nationally.

Series History and What’s at Stake

JT Toppin leads the Big 12 with 11.0 rebounds per game and has already recorded 10 double-doubles, the most in the conference and fifth nationally. Toppin also ranks fourth in the league in scoring at 20.6 points per game. With 41 career double-doubles, he is tied for second among all active players in college basketball.

Christian Anderson leads the Big 12 with 7.2 assists per game and ranks seventh in scoring at 19.3 points per contest. He is sixth in the conference with 3.13 made three-pointers per game and fifth by shooting 42.0 percent from beyond the arc. Anderson’s durability stands out as well, as he leads the Big 12 and ranks second nationally by averaging 38 minutes and 18 seconds per game.

Donovan Atwell knocked down five three-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points in the win at Colorado. He now ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 3.31 made threes per game while shooting 41.7 percent from deep.

The all-time series between Texas Tech and Utah is tied at 4-4, but the Red Raiders hold the recent edge. Tech earned a 93-65 road win over the Utes on January 3, 2025, shooting 12-for-26 from three-point range. Anderson scored 13 points in that game, while Toppin added 11 points and four rebounds. Wednesday marks Utah’s first visit to United Supermarkets Arena since 1984.

