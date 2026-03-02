Projecting the Men's College Basketball AP Top 25: Michigan State Rises, Purdue Plummets
In this story:
The men’s college basketball regular season is nearing its end, and conference tournaments are around the corner.
The top three teams in the AP Top 25 sure played like it, as the likes of Duke, Arizona and Michigan handled their business this week, going a combined 6-0 in their games, three of which came against ranked opponents.
After that, the voters are sure to provide some surprises in this week’s poll. In the latest trends, Florida and Michigan State are set to continue their respective climbs up the rankings after perfect weeks, while Purdue is set to plummet on the heels of a two-loss week. Meanwhile, Texas Tech and North Carolina kept on winning without their two star forwards, JT Toppin and Caleb Wilson, respectively.
Let’s take a look at how the poll could shake out after the voters have their say.
Predicting AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll
1. Duke Blue Devils
Previous Ranking: 1
Upcoming Schedule: March 2 at NC State, March 7 vs. North Carolina
For the first time since Week 14, the poll has a repeat No. 1. The Blue Devils started the week by giving poor Notre Dame its worst beatdown since a loss to the “Chicago First Regiment” in 1898. Then, Duke convincingly knocked off ACC rival and No. 11 Virginia by 26 points on Saturday, capping off a carefree week for the program.
2. Arizona Wildcats
Previous Ranking: 2
Upcoming Schedule: March 2 vs. Iowa State, March 7 at Colorado
The Wildcats went 3-0 without star freshman Koa Peat, then decisively defeated No. 14 Kansas in Peat’s return to the court. As such, Arizona is locked and loaded for the Big 12 tournament with two games remaining on its regular season schedule.
3. Michigan Wolverines
Previous Ranking: 3
Upcoming Schedule: March 5 at Iowa, March 8 vs. Michigan State
After seeing its 11-game winning streak snapped by Duke last week, Michigan responded exactly the way Coach Dusty May could have hoped. A 10-point win over Minnesota, followed by a 14-point drubbing of No. 10 Illinois in a nationally-televised affair. A rematch against rival Michigan State to close the regular season will be fun.
4. UConn Huskies
Previous Ranking: 5
Upcoming Schedule: March 7 at Marquette
Dan Hurley’s Huskies romped No. 15 St. John’s, somehow holding their Big East rival without a field goal in the game’s final 17:28. Then, UConn survived a scare from Seton Hall in a tight victory on an emotional Senior Day for the Huskies. Such a week warrants a jump back into the top four.
5. Florida Gators
Previous Ranking: 7
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 vs. Mississippi State, March 7 at Kentucky
At the start of February, the defending-champion Gators were outside the Top 15 in the AP poll. Riding a nine-game winning streak, Florida has since cracked the Top 10 and is poised to join the Top five for the first time since the poll’s first week. The Gators’ latest impressive feat? A 34-point drubbing of No. 20 Arkansas.
6. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous Ranking: 4
Upcoming Schedule: March 2 at Arizona, March 7 vs. Arizona State
Iowa State won’t fall too far thanks to its Feb. 16 head-to-head win over Houston and victory over Utah to open this week. But make no mistake. The Cyclones are going to drop in the poll after an 82-73 loss to a JT Toppin-less Texas Tech team that rained down 14 three-pointers at Hilton Coliseum, where Iowa State lost for the first time since last season.
7. Houston Cougars
Previous Ranking: 5
Upcoming Schedule: March 4 vs. Baylor
The week appeared headed in the wrong direction, as Houston lost its third straight game on Monday against Kansas. But the Cougars righted the ship with a 40-point win over Colorado on Saturday. Houston has two winnable conference games remaining on its regular-season schedule before the Big 12 tournament.
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Previous Ranking: 12
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 at UCLA, March 8 vs. Iowa
In a week where many teams outside of the top three lost, Nebraska was not one of them. After losing at least one game in four consecutive weeks, the Cornhuskers finally authored a perfect week with double-digit wins over Maryland and USC. The voters are likely to reward Fred Hoiberg’s bunch for that.
9. Michigan State Spartans
Previous Ranking: 13
Upcoming Schedule: March 5 vs. Rutgers, March 8 at Michigan
Tom Izzo’s Spartans are one of the biggest risers of the week, having scored a couple of road wins this week, the biggest of which was a 76-74 win at No. 8 Purdue. After an uneven February, Michigan State, winners of four straight, is rounding into form at the right time.
10. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Previous Ranking: 10
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 vs. TCU, March 7 at BYU
This is probably too high a rise for the Red Raiders, but hey, let’s get bold. Texas Tech, without its best player in JT Toppin, went into Hilton Coliseum and overwhelmed No. 4 Iowa State with an inside-outside approach. The Red Raiders led by as many as 20 points en route to the 82-73 win. They don’t have as high a ceiling without Toppin, but Saturday proved that this team will be a very tough out regardless.
11. Illinois Fighting Illini
Previous Ranking: 10
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 vs. Oregon, March 8 at Maryland
12. Gonzaga Bulldogs
Previous Ranking: 9
Upcoming Schedule: March 9 vs. TBD (WCC tournament)
13. Purdue Boilermakers
Previous Ranking: 8
Upcoming Schedule: March 4 at Northwestern, March 7 vs. Wisconsin
14. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous Ranking: 14
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 at Arizona State, March 7 vs. Kansas State
15. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous Ranking: 17
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 at Georgia, March 7 vs. Auburn
16. Virginia Cavaliers
Previous Ranking: 11
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 vs. Wake Forest, March 7 vs. Virginia Tech
17. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous Ranking: 18
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 vs. Clemson, March 7 at Duke
18. St. John's Red Storm
Previous Ranking: 15
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 vs. Georgetown, March 6 at Seton Hall
19. Saint Mary's Gaels
Previous Ranking: NR
Upcoming Schedule: March 9 vs. TBD (WCC tournament)
20. Miami (Ohio) RedHawks
Previous Ranking: 21
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 vs. Toledo, March 6 at Ohio
21. Kentucky Wildcats
Previous Ranking: NR
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 at Texas A&M, March 7 vs. Florida
22. Arkansas Razorbacks
Previous Ranking: 20
Upcoming Schedule: March 4 vs. Texas, March 7 at Missouri
23. Saint Louis Billikens
Previous Ranking: 23
Upcoming Schedule: March 4 vs. Loyola Chicago, March 7 at George Mason
24. BYU Cougars
Previous Ranking: 19
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 at Cincinnati, March 7 vs. Texas Tech
25. Tennessee Volunteers
Previous Ranking: 22
Upcoming Schedule: March 3 at South Carolina, March 7 vs. Vanderbilt
More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.Follow RunTMC1213