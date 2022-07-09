Texas Tech Hoops: Biggest Losers in Transfer Portal this Offseason?

The Red Raiders lost a handful of talent through the portal, but also added some sneaky good transfer acquisitions this offseason.

Like most teams nowadays, Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball was hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason.

Along with players leaving due to eligibility or NBA aspirations, coach Mark Adams also lost a talented core to the portal that consisted of Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois), Kevin McCullar (Kansas), Mylik Wilson (Houston), and Chibuzo Agbo Jr. (Boise State).

But amidst the loss of talent, a handful of new players arrived for Adams through the portal. Tech has become a token program that some of the nation's best transfer talent want to suit up for, like Fardaws Aimaq (Utah Valley), Kerwin Walton (North Carolina), De'Vion Harmon (Oregon), and D'Maurian Williams (Gardner-Webb).

Transfer Jaylon Tyson (Texas) arrived midseason and is expected to see an increased role this year also.

But on Wednesday, The Athletic released its list of teams hit hardest by the portal this offseason and listed Texas Tech at the top along with Murray State, Wichita State, and St. Bonaventure.

The list cited the loss of Shannon, who saw his role dwindle toward the end of the season, and McCullar, who the rankings called "the de facto leader of Tech’s new culture," as the biggest reasons why the Red Raiders were one of the portal's biggest losers.

But still, The Athletic reassured Tech fans that there's plenty to be optimistic about:

In many ways, it has never been a better time to be a Texas Tech fan. Adams is a genius, a genuine tactical innovator, and he’s coming off a Sweet 16 in his first season (and had a real chance to make the Final Four before Duke put on one of the great shot-making performances of the 2021-22 season). There is a lot to like about the roster Adams and his staff have put together, which includes three top-100 freshmen and plenty of incoming transfers, too: North Carolina guard Kerwin Walton, one of the nation’s best rebounders in Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq, Oregon guard De’Vion Harmon, interesting former Texas frosh Jaylon Tyson. Those facilities are built.

It's going to be hard to argue that the coaching prowess of Adams won't put out an elite on-court product next season. Tech remains in a real position to contend for a title in the Big 12, which has arguably become the best conference in the nation.

