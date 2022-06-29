Red Raiders Hoopsters Preparing for NBA Opportunities

The NBA summer league is set for July in Las Vegas

Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams and guard Adonis Arms both went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.



But their NBA journey is just beginning, as Williams will be joining the Miami Heat, while Arms will play for the Denver Nuggets in the Vegas Summer League next month.



The Heat will begin Summer League action against the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics on July 9 at the Cox Pavilion, while the Nuggets begin action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on July 8.

Williams was Texas Tech's leading scorer last season with 14.1 points per game. He added 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 53.5 percent from the floor. Williams played two seasons apiece at Fresno State and UTEP before transferring to Lubbock for a fifth collegiate season.

He was vital in helping coach Mark Adams' squad advance to the Sweet 16, where they fell 78-73 to the Duke Blue Devils, playing 34 minutes and posting 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 8-16 shooting.

Arms transferred to Tech for the 2021-2022 season after playing a season at Winthrop in the Big South Conference. He averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for the Red Raiders last season in 37 games.

The Red Raiders had a player selected in each draft from 2018-2020. Before that, Tech didn’t see a former Red Raider get drafted since the late Andre Emmett was selected 35th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Settle SuperSonics, who then traded his rights to the Memphis Grizzlies.

