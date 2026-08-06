Stillwell granted 5th year what role will he play for Texas Tech?

LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior forward Jamichael Stillwell was one of multiple student-athletes who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA seeking a fifth year of eligibility in July after entering the transfer portal. Wednesday, Stillwell was one of multiple athletes in a Cobb County courthouse in Georgia who were granted a grand injunction for a fifth year. With the 6’8 forward now eligible for the 206/27 season, he is expected to head to West Texas after committing to Texas Tech at the end of July. So as he heads to Tech, how does he fit into Head Coach Grant McCasland’s team heading into the season.

Stillwell averaged 11.6 points per game along with nearly eight rebounds a night, shooting well above 50% from both the field and free throw line. He was a major bright spot on a UCF team that was 21-12 overall, but finished 9-9 in the Big 12.

Nonetheless, the Golden Knights made their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2019, losing to No. 7 UCLA in the Round of 64. Stillwell finished the season as a top-four scorer for UCF, team leader in rebounds, a top-five rebounder in the Big 12, all with the third most minutes of any player on the team. So as he heads to Tech, how does he fit into Head Coach Grant McCasland’s team heading into the season.

The first is his size, at 6 '8 even though Tech brings back junior forward Josiah Moseley, sophomore forward Marial Akuentok, and of course elite junior forward JT Toppin in the frontcourt. However, with senior forward LeJuan Watts landing with Washington via the portal, and junior forward Luke Bamgboye landing with TCU via the portal as well. Tech lost a sizable chunk of what made up their frontcourt especially after Toppin went down with a season-ending injury toward the tail end of the calendar.

With that, Stillwell comes in as a player who has experience across the frontcourt at both the five in spurts for UCF and at the four as well. With fluidity at his size, in combination with Stillwell's knack for grabbing boards on both sides of the floor.

On paper, without anyone stepping on the floor his skill sets could see him fitting into someone of Watts' role in the frontcourt. Stillwell, along with being a prolific shooter from the field across his collegiate career, can get to the line or find an extra pass offensively could see him filling that role. With some potential time to fill in at center for the Red Raiders.

Nonetheless, the offseason has seen a plethora of turnover for the Red Raiders. The addition of Stillwell gives Tech a proven Big 12 player that could very well see time in the starting five. Nothing is technically 100% official, but unless the NCAA can reverse these court decisions, which is unlikely, the Red Raiders basketball team got better this offseason.

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