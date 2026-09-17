Where To Watch Texas Tech vs. Houston: TV, Radio, Announcers

The Red Raiders have not looked as polished as fans would have expected heading into the season, yet they still remain 2-0.

While Abilene Christian and Oregon State haven’t been the most formidable of opponents, the Red Raiders have not beaten either team by the margin that many would have assumed. They may finally have a real test this Friday, as No. 22 Houston visits Lubbock for a top-25 showdown.

How To Watch Texas Tech vs. Houston

Texas Tech's Micah Hudson runs after a catch against Abilene Christian during a non-conference Division I football game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders are set to kick off against the Cougars at 7:00 p.m. CST at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock. Fans will be able to tune in to the broadcast on FOX or stream the action on Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV, or in the FOX Sports App.

Covering the game will be Tim Brando on the play-by-play, with Devin Gardner joining him as a color analyst. Josh Sims will also be involved as the sideline reporter for Friday’s Big 12 contest.

How To Listen to Texas Tech vs. Houston

Sep 5, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire arrives at Galaxy Stadium before the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those fans wanting to listen to the action, they'll be able to tune in to the Texas Tech Sports Network, where Brian Jensen, John Harris, and Chris Level will be on the coverage. The game will also be available on SiriusXM channel 84 or the Varsity app.

History Between Texas Tech and Houston

Houston currently leads Texas Tech in head-to-head matches all-time, with an 18-17-1 record against the Red Raiders. Friday, Texas Tech will have the opportunity to even the record with a win.

Sep 5, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire sings the school song after the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rivalry began as a non-conference matchup in 1951 but gained intensity after Houston joined the Southwest Conference (SWC) with Texas Tech. They played each year from 1976 to 1995 until the demise of the SWC. The 1976 meeting was a big one as No. 9 Houston defeated No. 5 Texas Tech 27-19 in Lubbock for a Cotton Bowl berth in its first year as a full SWC member.

Despite Houston leading the series, it's been a while since the Cougars downed the Red Raiders. Texas Tech is currently on a seven-game winning streak, with Houston's last win coming in 2009, when they won 29-28 at home. The most recent meeting between the two was last season, with Texas Tech winning on the road 35-11.

Texas Tech also currently has another winning streak on the line in this contest. The Red Raiders have won the last nine straight at home, and a loss could end that streak on Friday.

Though the last seven meetings have gone in favor of Texas Tech, this matchup will perhaps be the most intimidating yet, and if the Red Raiders aren't careful, Houston could pull off the upset at home. Texas Tech has not justified their AP Poll ranking yet this season, but a win against a top-25 team in Houston could help fans feel better about the direction of this team.

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