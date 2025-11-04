Texas Tech Basketball Non-Conference Game-by-Game Predictions
Texas Tech may have one of the most difficult non-conference basketball schedules, as they may play six Power Four conference teams in non-conference play.
The Red Raiders' non-conference schedule, in terms of it being one of the toughest in the nation, ranks anywhere from No. 14 to within the top 50. It will end up being ranked even higher if they play Purdue in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship game against Purdue.
There is a likely scenario that Texas Tech defeats Wake Forest and Purdue beats Memphis and the Red Raiders play the Boilermakers in the championship game. However, if an upset occurs, then this dream non-conference matchup does not occur.
They have played each other three times, with Purdue having the 2-1 series lead going back to when they played one another back-to-back in 87-88. The last time these two teams played against one another was in the 2018 NCAA Tournament when Texas Tech defeated the No. 2 seed Boilermakers in the Sweet 16. Purdue is the No. 1-ranked preseason team in both AP Polls, but the Red Raiders will do their best to pull off the minor upset.
Game Prediction: Texas Tech 79, Purdue 84
This may be one of the easiest games in non-conference play, as the New Orleans Privateers are coming off a season that only produced four wins. However, the last time these two teams played one another, New Orleans pulled off the upset and won by two points in a low-scoring game back in 1988. A lot has changed for both basketball programs since then, and now the Red Raiders are a much better basketball program. This game will also be played on the day before Thanksgiving, and it will be played earlier in the day, which is not typical of a Wednesday game. The Red Raiders should be able to utilize their bench effectively in this game and secure an easy victory.
Game Prediction: Texas Tech 95, New Orleans 59
These two teams played each other in basketball last season, and Texas Tech dominated the Cowboys by defeating them by a final score of 96-49. The overall series is tied at six games apiece, with the Red Raiders winning three of the last four games against the Cowboys. Wyoming is predicted to finish in the bottom third of the Mountain West standings this season, and the Red Raiders should not have too much difficulty winning this game by a comfortable margin.
Game Prediction: Texas Tech 92, Wyoming 67
Texas Tech leads the all-time series against LSU by a 6-3 margin heading into this game, which is part of the Coast-to-Coast Challenge. TCU will play North Texas in the other game of the doubleheader, but the Red Raiders vs. the Tigers will be the premier game of the two. The majority of the games between these two basketball teams have been played on neutral courts or as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. For example, LSU is ranked seven spots below Wake Forest at No. 56 in the KenPom preseason rankings. Texas Tech should win this game, but it is unlikely to be a blowout win for the Red Raiders.