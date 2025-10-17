Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
One of the Big 12’s last two undefeated teams could be without its starting quarterback this weekend.
No. 7 Texas Tech is set to visit Arizona State on Saturday as an 8.5-point road favorite, but it’s unclear whether Behren Morton will be able to suit up after suffering a Week 7 leg injury against Kansas.
The Red Raiders have arguably the most explosive offense in college football and have been able to produce without their QB1 under center on various occasions already this season. His absence might not make much of a difference if he’s ruled out against the Sun Devils, as Will Hammond has looked good running the team this year when given an opportunity to and Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt is listed as week-to-week ahead of the game.
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech: -8.5 (-110)
- Arizona State: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech: -315
- Arizona State: +250
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mountain America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Texas Tech Record: 6-0
- Arizona State Record: 4-2
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
Cameron Dickey: Morton’s availability is up in the air, so Dickey could have a huge role in this contest. He gashed Kansas by rushing for 263 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries last week when Morton got hurt and has reached the end zone nine times this season. Whether he can follow up the best performance of his collegiate career with another strong showing remains to be seen.
Arizona State
Raleek Brown: Jeff Sims went just 18-of-38 passing in a blowout loss against No. 23 Utah last week and he could need to start again. It’s clear that Arizona State’s offensive productivity isn’t as strong with him starting, and that’s the last problem you want to have when you’re facing Texas Tech. Brown has crossed the century mark in rushing yards three times this season and is averaging a strong 6.3 yards per carry. His effectiveness could make or break this game for the home team.
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
Texas Tech has been one of the nation’s best teams against the spread this year. The Red Raiders have covered in five of their six games. They’re 3-0 against the spread in games that Morton has been forced to leave in because of an injury.
It’s clear that the Red Raiders offense will keep chugging along no matter that, as they lead the country with 558.2 yards of offense per contest. No version of Arizona State can match that, and it’s very unlikely that the Sun Devils will come close after posting 10 points against a Utah team that Texas Tech scored 34 points against.
Texas Tech has covered in three of its previous four games against Arizona State and has the tools to do so again regardless of whether Morton is good to go or not.
PICK: Texas Tech -8.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
