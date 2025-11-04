Texas Tech Basketball Non-Conference Game-by-Game Predictions
Here are Texas Tech's last four non-conference games before Big 12 conference play.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders' and Arkansas Razorbacks' basketball history dates back to their days when both teams were members of the Southwest Conference (SWC) and has been revived in recent years through neutral site games and the NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech enters this game with a tiny advantage in the all-time series, which is incredibly close at 41-39.
The two colleges were Southwest Conference rivals for more than 30 years, which resulted in numerous yearly contests and the majority of the more than 80 games played. The rivalry essentially died when Arkansas switched from the SWC to the SEC in 1991, and the teams didn't play together until recently. Last season in the NCAA Tournament, the Red Raiders defeated the Razorbacks in overtime by a score of 85-83 to advance to the Elite Eight.
This game will be played as part of the Revocruit Rematch at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Arkansas is ranked No. 14, and Texas Tech is ranked No. 10, so this should be another exciting game between these two basketball programs.
Game Prediction: Texas Tech 81, Arkansas 80
Texas Tech holds the all-time series lead with an undefeated 5-0 record against Northern Colorado. The series began between these two basketball programs in 1971, with Texas Tech winning, 80-56.
These two teams have played only a few times in the modern era, as non-conference home games for Texas Tech. They last played last season when Texas Tech defeated Northern Colorado, 89-64, in Lubbock. The Bears are coming off a 25-10 season where they were co-regular season champions of the Big Sky conference and played in the NIT.
This game may not be a 25-point victory like last year but expect the Red Raiders to win this game by double digits again.
Game Prediction: Texas Tech 88, Northern Colorado 70
The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Duke Blue Devils will face off against each other in a non-conference game at New York City's storied Madison Square Garden. This game, which is a part of the SentinelOne Classic, is expected to be among the best college basketball games of the early season.
Having advanced to the Elite Eight last season, the Red Raiders have established themselves as a consistent competitor from the Big 12 conference and are renowned for their strong, physical defense, which they intend to continue for this season. After an outstanding 2024–2025 season that saw them make it to the Final Four, the Blue Devils are one of collegiate basketball's blue bloods. They are anticipated to be among the favorites for the national championship and they continued to bring in highly talented freshmen for this season.
In their last MSG game, which took place in 2018, Duke prevailed 69-58 and leads the series 2-0. Duke defeated Texas Tech 78-73 in the 2022 Sweet Sixteen in San Francisco, making that game their most recent matchup.
This is a crucial indicator for both teams' national ranking and tournament placement because it will be one of their last big non-conference tests before they dive into the demanding Big 12 and ACC schedules. Two of the top basketball programs in the country are anticipated to compete aggressively in this game, and the Red Raiders will be looking to win this one.
Game Prediction: Texas Tech 73, Duke 77
The Red Raiders' daunting non-conference schedule, which includes games against Duke, Arkansas, and a tournament bracket featuring teams like Purdue/Memphis, concludes with a home game against the Winthrop Eagles from the Big South Conference.
It's a time to refocus and execute a win for the final non-conference game before the Big 12 grind starts. Texas Tech's main objective is to prevent a late-December letdown and run their system flawlessly. Additionally, this game may be a chance to provide important bench players with crucial playing time, strengthening the rotation ahead of conference play.
Game Prediction: Texas Tech 92, Winthrop 61
