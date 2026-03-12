Texas Tech Faces Uncertainty After Christian Anderson Injury

The Texas Tech Red Raiders suffered a brutal loss in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 tournament. The Red Raides fell to the Iowa State Cyclones in embarrassing fashion, 75-53.

The Cyclones dominated the majority of the game, holding the Red Raiders to 40 points in the final 36 minutes of the contest. It was far from Texas Tech's best performance, and it could have major implications for where they land in the upcoming NCA tournament, which commences next week.

While that is what is next for the Red Raiders, they now face another hurdle, and one more dire. During the contest on Thursday, Texas Tech star sophomore guard Christian Anderson suffered an apparent groin injury.

Texas Tech's Christian Anderson leaves the game with an apparent groin injury after slipping and falling to the ground.



Definitely been more players slipping on this floor at Big 12 tourney than usual.



This should probably be a one-and-done for this court at Big 12 tourney. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2026

After the game, Anderson spoke on the injury and provided positive news for both him and the Red Raiders.

"I'm feeling good," Anderson said. "Obviously, the floor is a bit slippery, so I think I just misstepped or did a movement that caused me to slip and ended up in an unnatural position."

Anderson appeared to struggle with his footing throughout the game, with his feet sliding awkwardly at times while closing out on defense and navigating the Cyclones' pressure defense.

The Big 12 Conference is using an innovative ASB GlassFloor, a full LED video sports floor. It marks the first time the technology has been used in an official U.S. competition, allowing for animated lines and designs on the court. The surface features two laminated safety glass panels mounted on a spring-action subfloor.

It may look good on the outside, but for those up close and personal, they aren't too happy with it. Kansas State’s Taj Manning didn't mince any words on how he feels about the court.

“It’s pretty bad, to be honest,” Manning said.

“It’s slippery … It’s a bad floor, they shouldn’t bring it back, if you want my honest opinion … It’s just an eyesore, it’s constantly changing. With flashing different lights and all that. Nobody wants to play on that thing, just want the normal hardwood.”

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark spoke on why they decided to mix things up for the tournament.

“Our goal at the Big 12 is simple: keep raising the bar,” Yormark said in the press release. “Elevating our league’s profile and adding real value to our programs requires a willingness to push boundaries…This technology represents the future and bringing it to our basketball tournaments reinforces our commitment to innovation, positioning the Big 12 as a different league and national leader in elevating the game.”

Could Christian Anderson’s Injury Impact Texas Tech’s March Madness Run?

The court was a clear issue, and it may have cost the Red Raiders their best player. Anderson entered the contest as one of the best guards in the country, but there is a chance he could miss or even be limited by the time the Red Raiders hit the court next, which will be for March Madness.

The good news for Texas Tech is that Anderson was in good spirits after the game. The bad news: the Red Raiders have to wait over a week for their next game, and their seeding in the tournament will be massively impacted in the worst possible way.

All eyes will now be on Selection Sunday as Lubbock will be on pins and needles as they wait to see where they land.

