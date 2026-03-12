Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship Quarterfinal

The Iowa State Cyclones crushed the Arizona State Sun Devils by 49 points in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, and now the Cyclones have a real test ahead of them when they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the quarterfinal.

These two teams played less than two weeks ago on February 28, and Texas Tech won by a final score of 82-73.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for today's important rematch.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Iowa State -5.5 (-110)

Texas Tech +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Iowa State -235

Texas Tech +190

Total

OVER 143.5 (-110)

UNDER 143.5 (-110)

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: 12:30 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Iowa State Record: 26-6 (12-6 in Big 12)

Texas Tech Record: 22-9 (12-6 in Big 12)

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Iowa State is 18-13-1 ATS this season

The UNDER is 18-14 in Iowa State games this season

Texas Tech is 16-15 ATS this season

The UNDER is 17-14 in Texas Tech games this season

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch

Tamin Lipsey, G - Iowa State Cyclones

A big reason for Iowa State's success is its ability to force turnovers, and Tamin Lipsey leads the pack in doing that, averaging 2.2 steals per game. Offensively, he leads the team in assists per game, averaging 5.0, which makes him arguably the most important player on both sides of the court.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

Despite Texas Tech beating Iowa State a couple of weeks ago, I don't have faith in this Red Raiders team that is trying to keep its head above water with its best player, JT Toppin, sidelined for the rest of the season.

Texas Tech has some defensive issues to be aware of. The Red Raiders rank 122nd in the country in defensive efficiency, far below the Cyclones, who come in at eighth in that metric. Texas Tech also ranks 130th in turnovers per possession, coughing up the ball on 15.5% of possessions. That's a nightmare situation against an Iowa State team that forced 15.3 turnovers per game, the most amongst all power conference teams.

I'll lay the number on Iowa State.

Pick: Iowa State -5.5 (-110)

