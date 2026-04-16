Texas Tech Lady Raiders sign JUCO guard Tahys Da Silva as first addition of the offseason

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Red Raiders have secured their first transfer of the offseason. Tech adds former Salt Lake Community College guard Tahys Da Silva to its backcourt. Da Silva of Paris, France played a key role in the Bruins success during her two seasons in Salt Lake City. She brings to Lubbock an offensive ability to score from both the field and from three point range. Whilst bringing a defensive presence on the flip side. Texas Tech Head Coach Krista Gerlich spoke high praise on the 6 '0 guard's ability to make an impact on the team in a statement.

"Tahys is an All-American with elite three-point shooting ability," Gerlich said. "She is one of the most efficient players in the nation. A big, athletic guard with great passing as well, fits into our system perfectly. Her length will impact our perimeter defense, along with her impressive work ethic. She is another French connection for the Lady Raiders that will continue to elevate our program."

During Da Silva’s Freshman season, she immediately made an impact on both sides of the floor for the Bruins. She appeared in 31 games, leading the team in points with 9.7, made threes with 46, and recorded 61 steals. She played the most minutes for the Bruins that season.

As they finished the season 21-11, reaching the Region 18 Championship auto bid to the National Tournament, in which Salt Lake City fell in the first round to Casper College 55-67. However, Da Silva’s impact as a freshman did not go unnoticed; she was named to the Region 18 All-SWAC Second Team for her efforts during her first season.

During her final season in Salt Lake City, Da Silva became a significant part of the Bruins' offense and defense. Her PPG jumped to 14.3, knocking down a conference high 84 made threes. While on the defensive side of the floor, Da Silva grabbed a conference high in steals. She also finished third on the team in blocks and second in rebounds. The Bruins finished 22-10 as Salt Lake City made the Region 18 Championship game. Da Silva saw action in all of the Bruins games this past season, finishing with the conference high in minutes played. Da Silva was named to the Region 18 All-SWAC First Team and 2026 Region 18 All-Tournament Team as she closed out the year with over 100 rebounds and assists, with nearly 500 points of offense for the Bruins.

With that, the Red Raiders pick up one of the premier JUCO players in the country. Da Silva will look to make an impact for Tech with the use of her size and shooting ability for Gerlich’s team next season. While on defense, her length can help establish the Red Raiders ' defensive intensity along the perimeter.

More From Texas Tech On SI

https://content-enrichment-service.mmsport.minutesvc.com/properties/red_raider_review/embeds/01k56pxtpqfs596

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and follow us on Twitter .