Trouble at the WCWS: Explaining the Handshake Drama Between Taylor Pannell and Karen Weekly

The Women's College World Series is always a good time—it's hard to top a tournament featuring the best players in softball—but this year's event got a touch more interesting when, over the weekend, the Tennessee Lady Vols defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second round.

Not only was the game itself excellent (the talented teams sent the tilt to extra innings, where Tennessee infielder Emma Clarke later ended things with a walk-off home run), but there was also the added element of Red Raiders third baseman Taylor Pannell, who made headlines when she transferred from Tennessee to Texas Tech at the end of last season. (Notably, Pannell also scored the game-tying run on Saturday to send the game to overtime).

For non-softball-related reasons, however, the plot further thickened after the game, when Pannell alleged that Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said something uncouth to her in the handshake line. Since then, speculation and discussion surrounding the claim have overshadowed the Vols' win, and the tension between the two parties has become a prevailing storyline around the tournament.

Below, let's take a look at Weekly and Pannell's lore as coach and player, before we do our best to uncover what was and wasn't said on the diamond this weekend:

Let's back up—what's the history between Taylor Pannell and Tennessee softball?

Pannell, now a redshirt junior, spent the first three seasons of her collegiate career as a clear standout at Tennessee.

The Illinois native finished the 2025 campaign (when the Lady Vols made it to the WCWS semifinals) as the team's top hitter, having recorded a .398 batting average, 56 runs, 13 doubles and 16 home runs. Across her three years in Knoxville, she was a two-time All-SEC first-team selection and was also named an NFCA second-team All-American.

On June 12, 2025, immediately after the season ended, she entered the transfer portal—a huge loss for the Lady Vols. She then committed to the Red Raiders that same day. (It's worth noting that Texas Tech's NIL pockets are quite deep nowadays; thanks to a strong donor network and the particularly lucrative backing of billionaire oil tycoons and former Red Raiders Cody Campbell and John Sellers, luring top talent has never been easier.)

One day after Pannell's commitment, Lady Vols coach Karen Weekly posted the following on X (formerly Twitter):

"I think we can all agree on 2 things: 1) women making money in sports is awesome and long overdue; 2) contacting players (directly or indirectly) before their season ends and signing them to NIL deals before they enter the portal is wrong. Money isn’t the issue - tampering is!"

I think we can all agree on 2 things: 1) women making money in sports is awesome and long overdue; 2) contacting players (directly or indirectly) before their season ends and signing them to NIL deals before they enter the portal is wrong. Money isn’t the issue - tampering is! — Karen Weekly (@KarenWeekly) June 13, 2025

Then, just last week, Weekly told the Athletic that, although her post wasn't meant as a shot, "there’s no question [the Red Raiders] were in contact with our player long before the season was over. … A financial agreement was signed with Texas Tech before she ever went in the portal. (She) told me that.”

In a statement, Texas Tech told the Athletic: "We are aware of these allegations and believe the recruitment followed all parameters in place at that time. We have been in contact with the NCAA.”

What happened on Saturday?

Following Saturday's Texas Tech-Tennessee tilt, which the Lady Vols won 2–1, Pannell claimed that Weekly, her former coach, chirped her in the handshake line.

"We were walking through the line just saying 'good game,' and she said that I made a mistake instead of saying 'good game,' which is kind of crazy," Pannell said. "Like, celebrate with your team. I just think it's funny she's still thinking about it. It's old news. Whatever."

Prior to Pannell's claim, however, Weekly had already told reporters that she told her former star, "Good game, like I say to every player. Good game."

Karen Weekly and Taylor Pannell where both asked what was said in the handshake line postgame.



Each had differing stories of what happened, hear it from them directly. pic.twitter.com/2iyaG2Z8Wc — Shelby Hilliard (@ShelbyCHilliard) May 30, 2026

Given the disparity between the two accounts, Cora Hall of the Knoxville News Sentinel spoke to Weekly separately to try to get to the bottom of what happened. Weekly vehemently denied Pannell's characterization of the interaction.

"If you rewatch at the tape of the handshake line, you’re going to see me go just as fast by her as anybody else," Weekly told Hall in a phone call. "I didn’t even know where she was in the handshake line .... that’s an outright lie. I said 'good game' like I said to every other player."

Is there video of the interaction?

There is.

During the Texas vs. Nebraska broadcast on Sunday, ESPN showed a clip of the Tennessee-Texas Tech handshake line and made sure to zoom in on Pannell and Weekly as they passed one another. It does look like Weekly said "good game" ... but it is difficult to be sure whether she said anything else.

ESPN cameras also picked up an eyebrow-raising moment shortly following, albeit between just Pannell and her team. After breaking from the handshake line, Pannell looked to be somewhat angry while speaking to her coach, and whatever she was saying seemed to pique the interest of her teammates. Whether any of this had to do with the interaction with Weekly is unclear.

Watch that clip below:

ESPN's Holly Rowe also disputed Pannell's version of events.

"Because of the tension surrounding this transfer, I did stay and watch the handshake very closely," Rowe said following the end of the clip linked above. "I was standing two feet away. I heard and observed Karen Weekly say 'Good game' to Taylor Pannell and nothing else as they passed in the handshake line."

Has anything else happened?

Yes. On Sunday morning, Pannell's father chimed in on X, where he reposted a video of his daughter's comments on the handshake before adding: "@KarenWeekly was right that my kid did make a mistake and that was to play for her..."

He went on in a separate, since-deleted post: "Living rent free in a weak fan base heads is the best feeling waking up this morning. Looks like I'm still winning 🏆."

It is worth noting that, in her piece on the matter, the Knoxville News Sentinel's Hall mentioned how "Weekly has always been a complete professional when speaking with media members in my experience.

"I have never heard her allow as much emotion to show as she did on that phone call, and it felt like she was genuinely hurt by the accusation."

Do with that what you will.

What now?

Who knows? Unless Pannell or Weekly comments again, that's all we'll have on the matter for now.

And, in any event, both teams have bigger fish to fry. Tennessee is off to play Texas at Noon on Monday, June 11, while Texas Tech—easily the villain of the WCWS—will face UCLA in an elimination game on Sunday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET.

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