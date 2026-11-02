Texas Tech vs. Jackson State Season Opener Game Day Central

Kade Nix breaks down that there are certain roles and rotations that the players are going to have to get locked in. This involves managing player positions (such as figuring out where Darrion Williams fits best at small forward) and deciding who will be the primary offensive option. The team is also looking to see if the guard play needs to tighten up execution and decision-making at the top after some early struggles and turnovers in the exhibition. Seeing how key pieces return to full health and availability, the team has to identify a way to bridge the early season gap while younger or depth players absorb heavy minutes. Read his article below.

Nix's article talks about how the Red Raiders have championship-level potential. Playing its best and at full strength, the roster has just about everything you need to make a deep run to the Final Four. Head coach Grant McCasland is buoyed by key returners and sharp-shooters, including Donovan Atwell (cited as one of the country’s top deep threats) and Darrion Williams, who returned to Lubbock after a stint at NC State. The depth is there to survive a grueling schedule with backcourt pieces like transfer Damarion Dennis and freshman DaKari Spear and frontcourt options like LaTrell Hoover and Marial Akuentok. Finally the article talks about how the team entering the season with a strong foundation and high hopes, setting up a team with one of the highest ceilings in the nation and a real chance to compete on the national level.

Nix writes about how Hofstra transfer Cruz Davis is expected to take over the primary starting spot after averaging over 20 points per game last season. UNLV transfer Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is expected to be the anchor at the shooting guard spot, providing a proven 20+ PPG scoring punch, with Damarion Dennis and freshman Dakari Spear on either side. Donovan Atwell anchors the small forward position after shooting over 45% from three last season, logging heavy minutes with versatile returner Darrion Williams. The frontcourt remains the biggest question mark, the least settled position heading into the season, especially with injuries impacting depth. Newcomer Bassala Bagayoko is expected to start at center, but he is expected to share minutes closely with Josiah Moseley, along with reserves like Marial Akuentok and Latrell Hoover.

Nix wrote about the following players to watch for the Red Raiders game against Jackson State. Cruz Davis, as the starting point guard, his main job will be to be a reliable playmaker and distributor for a roster loaded with scorers. Darrion Williams will be an important, versatile offensive and defensive chess piece, as he will play out of position at power forward due to early-season frontcourt injuries (JT Toppin and Jamichael Stillwell will be out). Bassala Bagayoko, with his length and presence in the paint, he is expected to start at the center and will be relied upon heavily to help address early rebounding concerns. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is looked to be a strong perimeter defender against Jackson State's backcourt and to provide a solid scoring punch (15+ points) to help set the tone early in the year.

Nix proves the key information for the game. Monday, November 2, 2026 Time: 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET. At the United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas, watch on the CBS Sports Network Live Stream and stream on any live TV streaming service that offers CBS Sports Network, such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream.

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