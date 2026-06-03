Texas vs Texas Tech Softball Prediction Market: Kalshi Gives Edge to Red Raiders

The College Softball World Series will head to the Lone Star State with the No. 1 Texas Longhorns meeting the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders, with the first game taking place on Wednesday night.

Kalshi currently has markets up for both the first game of the series as well as the overall Women’s College World Series winner. Texas Tech has the slight edge to win both at a 62% chance at the championship and 52% chance at Game 1.

Women’s College World Series Championship - Kalshi

Texas Tech 62% ($10 to win $5.70)

Texas 41% ($10 to win $13.41)

Women’s College World Series Game 1 - Kalshi

Texas Tech 52% ($10 to win $7.32)

Texas 48% ($10 to win $10.08)

At 62% to win the WCWS outright, the Red Raiders are a heavier favorite over the Longhorns, hence why their payout on a $10 risk should they win is slightly less than what it’d be if Texas won. It’s a similar outcome for Game 1 of the series, however, with a more favorable payout on that same $10 risk.

These have been two of the most dominant teams in all of the Women’s College World Series at opposite ends of the statistics, which sets up for a head-on collision.

Red Raiders Batting

Texas Tech has had no issues at all when stepping up to bat, having scored 86 runs across its 11-game stretch leading back to the regionals. Texas, on the other hand, has been one of the toughest pitching teams, having let up just 16 runs in just as many games.

Getting into key players for Texas Tech, it has three players that are in the top-50 in the country for hits and home runs, to name a few. Both Mihyia Davis (100) and Mia Williams (91) are in the top-10 in the country in hits, along with Kaitlyn Terry (84), who also sits in the top-15. Mia Williams (26), Jackie Lis (21), and Jasmyn Burns (19) are all in the top 50 in home runs.

As a team, Texas Tech has the third-highest batting average in the country at .378, recoding 672 hits in 1,779 at-bats.

Longhorns Pitching

The Longhorns are lucky to have two of the top-50 pitchers in all of college softball ready to roll in the World Series in Teagan Kavan and Citlaly Gutierrez.

As the starting pitcher, Kavan is the leader with a 27-6 record on 219.2 innings pitched. She’s allowed a total of 87 runs, good for a 2.33 ERA. Gutierrez is just as tough at a smaller scale, with a 10-3 record for 80.1 innings pitched. She’s allowed just 30 runs, posting a 2.27 ERA.

As a team, they hold a cumulative 2.40 ERA and have allowed 166 total runs, which is the eighth-fewest in the country.

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