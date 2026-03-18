Understanding the Advanced Statistics Behind the Texas Tech and Akron first-round Matchup

Sorting through college basketball statistics is oftentimes far too overwhelming for any one fan trying to find answers heading into March Madness. Texas Tech has drawn an interesting first-round opponent in the Akron Zips, a MAC conference auto-bid who won their conference championship and bring a fast-paced, aggressive brand of basketball that could complicate things for the Red Raiders. Rather than sorting through every number available, a few specific graphs and statistical matchups tell the real story of how this game could go.

The first place to look is pace versus turnover percentage. Texas Tech plays a noticeably slower brand of basketball than the Zips, yet both teams share nearly identical turnover rates. At first glance, that might look like a red flag for Akron, a fast team that turns it over is often playing too recklessly for them to be efficient.

Pace vs. Turnover % focus for Akron/TTU pic.twitter.com/Q2MjS4skyh — Kade Nix (@kadesdraftroom) March 18, 2026

A useful, but unrelated contrast, would be a team like Hawaii, who ranks among the fastest in the country while also turning the ball over at one of the highest rates nationally. That combination is a March Madness warning sign. Akron, however, doesn't carry that warning flag. They play with pace and purpose, and their turnover rate isn't anything to be worried about, as it matches up with many other teams in the country. It reflects a somewhat controlled operation despite the tempo. That makes them slightly more of a legitimate threat than their seed or conference affiliation might suggest.

The more revealing disparity lives in the three-point data. When charting three-point attempt rate against two-point attempt rate, both teams land on the same side of the graph. Both teams have a high reliance on the three, with low interior volume, but Texas Tech sits at a more extreme position.

3PA Rate vs. 2PA/Game focus for Akron/TTU pic.twitter.com/v88HcM7wqS — Kade Nix (@kadesdraftroom) March 18, 2026

The Red Raiders shoot some of the highest rates of threes per game in the country while attempting some of the fewest twos, a gap that has surely only widened since JT Toppin's absence. Akron trends similarly but sits closer to center on the two-point axis, giving them a slightly more balanced offensive attack. That distinction matters more than it might initially seem, because it points toward a deeper vulnerability that the next graph makes impossible to ignore.

Points in the paint differential is where things get slightly worrisome for Texas Tech.

Points In The Paint Differential vs 3PA Rate focus on TTU/Akron pic.twitter.com/qjQhsvV1Tg — Kade Nix (@kadesdraftroom) March 18, 2026

Texas Tech sits in the extreme upper-left corner of the graph charting paint differential against three-point attempt rate, being outscored significantly in the paint across the season while jacking up threes at a rate almost no other Division I program matches.

Almost every other team in the country sits to the right of them on that axis. Akron, lands near the center of the graph with a positive paint differential and a three-point attempt rate that, while still above average, is nowhere near as extreme.

What that tells you is that Texas Tech has made a conscious, season-long commitment to living on the perimeter, and the paint is essentially conceded territory. That works beautifully when the shots are falling. When they aren't, there is no pivot and there is no backup plan. The Red Raiders are one of the most stylistically one-dimensional offenses in the country, and March has a long history of punishing teams that arrive at the tournament with only one answer.

Depth is another area where a disparity emerges. When you chart bench points against pace, Akron checks both boxes. They play at a high tempo and carry enough roster depth to sustain it. Texas Tech sits on the opposite end, playing at a moderate pace while ranking among the lowest in the country in bench points per game.

Bench Points vs Pace focus on TTU/Akron pic.twitter.com/Q5t8fiZokl — Kade Nix (@kadesdraftroom) March 18, 2026

In a tournament setting where fresh legs matter in late-game scenarios, that's a meaningful gap if the game extends into foul trouble or the Red Raiders need a change of pace off the bench.

Despite the stylistic concerns, the efficiency numbers favor Texas Tech significantly. The Red Raiders rank 11th offensively and 27th defensively via Evan Miya, with Akron checking in at 56th offensively and 103rd defensively by the same measure. That gap means Texas Tech is built to score efficiently and limit good looks, exactly the kind of team that exposes a mid-major who hasn't seen this level of defensive resistance.

Another appealing stat for Tech fans: Akron has gone 0-4 this season against teams ranked inside the top 125 per KenPom, and Texas Tech sits at No. 20. The Zips have simply not proven they can compete with anyone near this level.

The final piece that may decide the game is three-point attempt rate for and against. Texas Tech lives on the perimeter, and Akron's defense surrenders a high rate of three-point attempts.

3PA Rate for and Against & 3PA Rate vs. 3P%



If the Red Raiders can get clean looks at the rate they're accustomed to, the efficiency numbers suggest they will convert enough of them to win comfortably. pic.twitter.com/aSH2ac7YDD — Kade Nix (@kadesdraftroom) March 18, 2026

The kill shot data adds one final touch to this matchup. Texas Tech generates scoring runs of 10 or more at a rate of 0.81 per game compared to Akron's 0.78, while Akron allows just 0.22 kill shots per game against Texas Tech's 0.38. Tech is the more explosive team, but Akron is harder to put away. This game likely won't be a blowout in either direction.

The path to a Texas Tech win runs through the three-point line, as it has all season. If the Raiders shoot near their average from deep and their defense disrupts Akron's pace early, the efficiency and quality gap should be too much for the Zips to overcome. The path to an upset is equally clear: if Texas Tech goes cold from three and can't find interior answers, Akron's depth and pace give them enough to make it a game. The margin for error is thin on the perimeter, and in March, thin margins have a way of mattering.

Statistics via cbbanalytics.com, KenPom, and Evan Miya.

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