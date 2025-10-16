How Injuries to Behren Morton, Sam Leavitt Could Impact Offenses in Week 8
Health has not been on Behren Morton's side this season. He left Texas Tech's Week 1 contest with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions due to a second-quarter ankle injury, and he suffered a neck injury in Week 4 against the Utah Utes, exiting in the third quarter.
Morton has never been the pinnacle of health, as he has dealt with several nagging injuries over the years and has built a reputation as a warrior on the gridiron.
"I mean, I've said it a million times, and I don't know if there'll ever be a player like him, but that dude's the toughest kid I've ever played, I've ever coached," said Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire. "His pain tolerance and just toughness and care factor is really high."
He suffered another injury in Week 7 against the Kansas Jayhawks, this time a leg injury, and exited in the early stages of the second quarter. However, there was optimism that he would return against Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 18, for a matchup with the reigning Big 12 champions.
The redshirt senior quarterback and Lubbock, Texas, native was listed as questionable in the Big 12's initial availability report, matching national reports regarding his status. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Sunday, Oct. 12, that there was "optimism" he wouldn't end up missing any games.
Morton appears to be on track to return, which could have a moderate impact on the Red Raiders' game plan. Both he and backup quarterback Will Hammond have similar passing profiles — aggressive downfield passers (8+ yard average depth of target with a big-time-throw rate above 5%) — the difference will come in how Tech implements its ground game.
Hammond's threat in the designed run game elevates Tech's offense. He has 10 more designed runs on 150 fewer snaps, and the offense favors more play-action looks with Morton on the field in place of these quarterback runs. As well, Morton is more likely to pepper the intermediate parts of the field while Hammond splits more of his passes between screens and downfield shots.
This could mean more receptions for tight end Terrance Carter Jr. and running back J'Koby Williams against Arizona State. With both quarterbacks struggling in the air, only four Red Raiders caught passes against Kansas, something that will likely change in Week 8.
Meanwhile, Arizona State is also expected to get its QB1 back in the fold. Sam Leavitt, who missed a Week 7 loss to Utah due to an undisclosed injury, is listed as probable to play as the Sun Devils look to defend their home turf at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.
Leavitt was seen wearing a boot on his foot at last week's game against Utah after being labeled as doubtful. His mobility should play a massive factor against Texas Tech; Leavitt is a backfield creator and can be a wild card as a passer. Facing a stout pass rush, he will need to be able to avoid sacks.
The Red Raiders sacked Jalon Daniels eight times, a hyper-mobile quarterback known for his dynamism behind and beyond the line of scrimmage. Furthermore, that came while defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard was sidelined, who has been ruled out versus the Sun Devils.
It will be critical for Texas Tech edge rushers David Bailey and Romello Height to get Leavitt down on first contact when they get into the backfield. If Leavitt is still feeling the effects of his lower-body injury, though, it could spell trouble for Arizona State.
This season, Leavitt has not been particularly great against pressure, but he has made an impact as a runner in those situations. Facing a potent defense, he will need to stay upright to deliver the ball to his superstar wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson.
Regardless, Leavitt is an upgrade over Jeff Sims, who started in Week 7 for the Sun Devils. The sixth-year senior quarterback has 31 career passing touchdowns and 29 interceptions, and he struggled against the Utes.
According to Kevin Hicks of the Arizona State Sun Devils on SI, the offensive operation should largely be unaffected by who starts under center. ASU still attempted seven passes 20+ yards down the field without much success. Sims completed zero of those seven attempts and just two of his eight between 10 and 19 yards.
"There are obvious baked-in advantages with Leavitt lining up this week, such as his incredible rapport with Tyson," Hicks said. "Expect a heavy dose of zone running through [running back] Raleek Brown early — with the same downfield shots being drawn up by offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo."
The game should be more entertaining with both teams' starters expected to suit up for a key Big 12 matchup. Texas Tech looks to remain undefeated as the contest kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 18.