Full List of Heisman Trophy Winners

Jayden Daniels won LSU's third Heisman Trophy in 2023.
The Heisman Trophy has been the pinnacle of individual achievement in college football since 1935, symbolizing not only the grit, skill and playmaking talent it takes to stand out on the field, but the character to stand out off of it.

Every year, one player rises above the competition to claim this honor, etching their name into the sport's storied history. From legends like Barry Sanders and Bo Jackson to recent stars like DeVonta Smith and Caleb Williams, the Heisman winners list reads like a who's who of college football greatness. 

Here’s a complete look at every player who's claimed the Heisman Trophy—each bringing their own flair and impact to the game.

The Legacy of the Heisman Trophy

Since 1935, the Heisman Trophy has been presented to the most outstanding FBS player in college football. It is awarded by the Heisman Trust at an annual ceremony attended by the finalists. 

New York’s Downtown Athletic Club originally created the DAC Trophy to recognize the best collegiate player east of the Mississippi River, but one year later everything changed. 

John Heisman, the group’s athletic director, passed away in 1936 and they renamed the trophy in his honor while also making the award a national one. Heisman coached baseball, basketball and football during his 35-year career, winning the 1917 football championship with Georgia Tech.

Full List of Heisman Trophy Winners by Year

Name

Year

School

Position

Jayden Daniels

2023

LSU

QB

Caleb Williams

2022

USC

QB

Bryce Young

2021

Alabama

QB

DeVonta Smith

2020

Alabama

WR

Joe Burrow

2019

LSU

QB

Kyler Murray

2018

Oklahoma

QB

Baker Mayfield

2017

Oklahoma

QB

Lamar Jackson

2016

Louisville

QB

Derrick Henry

2015

Alabama

RB

Marcus Mariota

2014

Oregon

QB

Jameis Winston

2013

Florida State

QB

Johnny Manziel

2012

Texas A&M

QB

Robert Griffin III

2011

Baylor

QB

Cam Newton

2010

Auburn

QB

Mark Ingram

2009

Alabama

RB

Sam Bradford

2008

Oklahoma

QB

Tim Tebow

2007

Florida

QB

Troy Smith

2006

Ohio State

QB

Reggie Bush

2005

USC

RB

Matt Leinart

2004

USC

QB

Jason White

2003

Oklahoma

QB

Carson Palmer

2002

USC

QB

Eric Crouch

2001

Nebraska

QB

Chris Weinke

2000

Florida State

QB

Ron Dayne

1999

Wisconsin

RB

Ricky Williams

1998

Texas

RB

Charles Woodson

1997

Michigan

CB

Danny Wuerffel

1996

Florida

QB

Eddie George

1995

Ohio State

RB

Rashaan Salaam

1994

Colorado

RB

Charlie Ward

1993

Florida State

QB

Gino Torretta

1992

Miami

QB

Desmond Howard

1991

Michigan

WR

Ty Detmer

1990

BYU

QB

Andre Ware

1989

Houston

QB

Barry Sanders

1988

Oklahoma State

RB

Tim Brown

1987

Notre Dame

WR

Vinny Testaverde

1986

Miami

QB

Bo Jackson

1985

Auburn

RB

Doug Flutie

1984

Boston College

QB

Mike Rozier

1983

Nebraska

RB

Herschel Walker

1982

Georgia

RB

Marcus Allen

1981

USC

RB

George Rogers

1980

South Carolina

RB

Charles White

1979

USC

RB

Billy Sims

1978

Oklahoma

RB

Earl Campbell

1977

Texas

RB

Tony Dorsett

1976

Pittsburgh

RB

Archie Griffin

1975

Ohio State

RB

Archie Griffin

1974

Ohio State

RB

John Cappelletti

1973

Penn State

RB

Johnny Rodgers

1972

Nebraska

WB

Pat Sullivan

1971

Auburn

QB

Jim Plunkett

1970

Stanford

QB

Steve Owens

1969

Oklahoma

FB

O.J. Simpson

1968

USC

HB

Gary Beban

1967

UCLA

QB

Steve Spurrier

1966

Florida

QB

Mike Garrett

1965

USC

HB

John Huarte

1964

Notre Dame

QB

Roger Staubach

1963

Navy

QB

Terry Baker

1962

Oregon State

QB

Ernie Davis

1961

Syracuse

HB

Joe Bellino

1960

Navy

HB

Billy Cannon

1959

LSU

HB

Pete Dawkins

1958

Army

HB

John David Crow

1957

Texas A&M

HB

Paul Hornung

1956

Notre Dame

QB

Howard Cassady

1955

Ohio State

HB

Alan Ameche

1954

Wisconsin

FB

John Lattner

1953

Notre Dame

HB

Billy Vessels

1952

Oklahoma

HB

Dick Kazmaier

1951

Princeton

HB

Vic Janowicz

1950

Ohio State

HB

Leon Hart

1949

Notre Dame

TE

Doak Walker

1948

SMU

HB

Johnny Lujack

1947

Notre Dame

QB

Glenn Davis

1946

Army

HB

Felix Blanchard

1945

Army

FB

Les Horvath

1944

Ohio State

QB

Angelo Bertelli

1943

Notre Dame

QB

Frank Sinkwich

1942

Georgia

HB

Bruce Smith

1941

Minnesota

HB

Tom Harmon

1940

Michigan

HB

Nile Kinnick

1939

Iowa

HB

Davey O'Brien

1938

TCU

QB

Clint Frank

1937

Yale

HB

Larry Kelley

1936

Yale

TE

Jay Berwanger

1935

Chicago

HB

The Only Two-Time Heisman Trophy Winner

Ohio State running back Archie Griffin is the only player to win the Heisman Trophy twice and he did so in back-to-back seasons. 

The Buckeyes’ ball carrier won in 1974 and 1975 after rushing for 2,977 yards and 16 touchdowns over the two seasons. 

Many have disputed his second trophy, arguing that Cal running back Chuck Muncie should have won. Muncie did finish with 10 more rushing yards and nine more touchdowns than Griffin, but Griffin led the Buckeyes to an undefeated regular season and a Rose Bowl appearance. 

Which Schools Have Produced the Most Heisman Trophy Winners?

USC has the most Heisman Trophy winners with eight, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma with seven each. Alabama is in a distant fifth place with four. 

USC Trojans (8): Caleb Williams (2022), Reggie Bush (2005), Matt Leinart (2004), Carson Palmer (2002), Marcus Allen (1981), Charles White (1979), O.J. Simpson (1968), Mike Garrett (1965)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7): Tim Brown (1987), John Huarte (1964), Paul Hornung (1956), John Lattner (1953), Leon Hart (1949), John Lujack (1947), Angelo Bertelli (1943)

Ohio State Buckeyes (7): Troy Smith (2006), Eddie George (1995), Archie Griffin (1975), Archie Griffin (1974), Howard Cassady (1955), Vic Janowicz (1950), Les Horvath (1944)

Oklahoma Sooners (7): Kyler Murray (2018), Baker Mayfield (2017), Sam Bradford (2008), Jason White (2003), Billy Sims (1978), Steve Owens (1969), Billy Vessels (1952)

Alabama Crimson Tide (4): Bryce Young (2021), DeVonta Smith (2020), Derrick Henry (2015), Mark Ingram (2009). 

The Positions Most Often Represented by Heisman Winners

Over the award’s history there have been 38 quarterbacks to win (the most recent being LSU’s Jayden Daniels in 2023). There have been 44 running backs/half backs/fullbacks to win (the most recent was Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015). Just four wide receivers have won the Heisman (Alabama’s DeVonta Smith won in 2020, breaking a near 30-year drought for the position). There have only been two tight ends to win the award, both of whom won before 1950. Just one defensive player, Michigan’s Charles Woodson, has won the Heisman (1997). 

The Heisman is typically viewed as a quarterback award nowadays, with 20 signal callers having won since 2000. Considering the quarterback is the lone player to touch the football on every play, there’s certainly some justification for the position dominating the award in recent years. 

However, there have been plenty of years where fans and pundits alike have rolled their eyes at the committee’s selection. Sometimes the biggest snubs have been skill-position players, while other years have had the nation split on which quarterback should have won. 

Notable Heisman Trophy Snubs and Controversies

Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma (2004): The Heisman went to USC quarterback Matt Leinart in 2004, but there’s a very serious case to be made for Peterson.

Leinart led the Trojans to an undefeated season and threw for 3,322 yards and 33 touchdowns. However, Peterson finished third in the nation with 1,925 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. He is considered the best freshman in college football history, but that’s also what held him back. 

A true freshman has never won the Heisman Trophy, and only two players have won it as a redshirt freshman. 

It seems like if Peterson had been a year older, he would’ve won. But when comparing the two player’s stats this probably should have been Peterson’s year.

Marshall Faulk, San Diego State (1992): Miami quarterback Gino Torretta won the Heisman in 1992, but with the passage of time most agree that he probably shouldn’t have. 

Torretta had won 23-straight games for Miami before losing to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, and in 1992 he threw for 3,060 yards and 19 touchdowns. 

Miami had a much tougher schedule than San Diego State–and the Hurricanes dominated the Aztecs in a head-to-head matchup. 

However, Faulk had a far superior season leading the nation with 1,630 yards on 265 carries with 15 touchdowns.  

Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh (2003): Oklahoma quarterback Jason White overcame two knee surgeries to lead the Sooners to a national championship appearance, throwing for 40 touchdowns and just six interceptions in the regular season. 

But Fitzgerald led the nation in receiving touchdowns with 22 and receiving yards with 1,672. He only had one game with fewer than 75 receiving yards.

Ndamukong Suh, Nebraska (2009): Mark Ingram won the 2009 Heisman Trophy, finishing 10th in rushing yards and 11th in rushing touchdowns. He was a very good player on an Alabama team that built around its stifling defense. 

He was a fine player. But he shouldn’t have won the Heisman. 

Because Suh put together perhaps the most dominant season by a defensive lineman ever. 

Suh finished with 12 sacks, 24 tackles for a loss, 10 pass breakups, 26 quarterback hurries, one interception and three blocked kicks. He was so good that Nebraska practically never blitzed, because Suh would beat his blockers with such ease. 

Suh finished fourth in Heisman voting, which many consider a travesty. 

Heisman Trophy Winner Fun Facts

  • The oldest player to win the Heisman Trophy is Florida State’s Chris Weinke. He was 28 years old. 
  • Six programs have won back-to-back Heismans: Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Ohio State, Army and Yale. 
  • There are 10 players who won the Heisman and then went on to win the Super Bowl: Paul Hornung, Roger Staubach, Mike Garrett, Jim Plunkett, Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen, George Rogers, Desmond Howard, Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush. 
  • There are also 10 Heisman winners in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Charles Woodson, Tim Brown, Barry Sanders, Marcus Allen, Tony Dorsett, Earl Campbell, Paul Hornung, Doak Walker, Roger Staubach and O.J. Simpson. 
  • The Heisman Trophy stands 13.5 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds 
  • Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is the only player to start his career as a walk-on and finish it with a Heisman.

