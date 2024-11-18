Full List of Heisman Trophy Winners
The Heisman Trophy has been the pinnacle of individual achievement in college football since 1935, symbolizing not only the grit, skill and playmaking talent it takes to stand out on the field, but the character to stand out off of it.
Every year, one player rises above the competition to claim this honor, etching their name into the sport's storied history. From legends like Barry Sanders and Bo Jackson to recent stars like DeVonta Smith and Caleb Williams, the Heisman winners list reads like a who's who of college football greatness.
Here’s a complete look at every player who's claimed the Heisman Trophy—each bringing their own flair and impact to the game.
The Legacy of the Heisman Trophy
Since 1935, the Heisman Trophy has been presented to the most outstanding FBS player in college football. It is awarded by the Heisman Trust at an annual ceremony attended by the finalists.
New York’s Downtown Athletic Club originally created the DAC Trophy to recognize the best collegiate player east of the Mississippi River, but one year later everything changed.
John Heisman, the group’s athletic director, passed away in 1936 and they renamed the trophy in his honor while also making the award a national one. Heisman coached baseball, basketball and football during his 35-year career, winning the 1917 football championship with Georgia Tech.
Full List of Heisman Trophy Winners by Year
Name
Year
School
Position
Jayden Daniels
2023
LSU
QB
Caleb Williams
2022
USC
QB
Bryce Young
2021
Alabama
QB
DeVonta Smith
2020
Alabama
WR
Joe Burrow
2019
LSU
QB
Kyler Murray
2018
Oklahoma
QB
Baker Mayfield
2017
Oklahoma
QB
Lamar Jackson
2016
Louisville
QB
Derrick Henry
2015
Alabama
RB
Marcus Mariota
2014
Oregon
QB
Jameis Winston
2013
Florida State
QB
Johnny Manziel
2012
Texas A&M
QB
Robert Griffin III
2011
Baylor
QB
Cam Newton
2010
Auburn
QB
Mark Ingram
2009
Alabama
RB
Sam Bradford
2008
Oklahoma
QB
Tim Tebow
2007
Florida
QB
Troy Smith
2006
Ohio State
QB
Reggie Bush
2005
USC
RB
Matt Leinart
2004
USC
QB
Jason White
2003
Oklahoma
QB
Carson Palmer
2002
USC
QB
Eric Crouch
2001
Nebraska
QB
Chris Weinke
2000
Florida State
QB
Ron Dayne
1999
Wisconsin
RB
Ricky Williams
1998
Texas
RB
Charles Woodson
1997
Michigan
CB
Danny Wuerffel
1996
Florida
QB
Eddie George
1995
Ohio State
RB
Rashaan Salaam
1994
Colorado
RB
Charlie Ward
1993
Florida State
QB
Gino Torretta
1992
Miami
QB
Desmond Howard
1991
Michigan
WR
Ty Detmer
1990
BYU
QB
Andre Ware
1989
Houston
QB
Barry Sanders
1988
Oklahoma State
RB
Tim Brown
1987
Notre Dame
WR
Vinny Testaverde
1986
Miami
QB
Bo Jackson
1985
Auburn
RB
Doug Flutie
1984
Boston College
QB
Mike Rozier
1983
Nebraska
RB
Herschel Walker
1982
Georgia
RB
Marcus Allen
1981
USC
RB
George Rogers
1980
South Carolina
RB
Charles White
1979
USC
RB
Billy Sims
1978
Oklahoma
RB
Earl Campbell
1977
Texas
RB
Tony Dorsett
1976
Pittsburgh
RB
Archie Griffin
1975
Ohio State
RB
Archie Griffin
1974
Ohio State
RB
John Cappelletti
1973
Penn State
RB
Johnny Rodgers
1972
Nebraska
WB
Pat Sullivan
1971
Auburn
QB
Jim Plunkett
1970
Stanford
QB
Steve Owens
1969
Oklahoma
FB
O.J. Simpson
1968
USC
HB
Gary Beban
1967
UCLA
QB
Steve Spurrier
1966
Florida
QB
Mike Garrett
1965
USC
HB
John Huarte
1964
Notre Dame
QB
Roger Staubach
1963
Navy
QB
Terry Baker
1962
Oregon State
QB
Ernie Davis
1961
Syracuse
HB
Joe Bellino
1960
Navy
HB
Billy Cannon
1959
LSU
HB
Pete Dawkins
1958
Army
HB
John David Crow
1957
Texas A&M
HB
Paul Hornung
1956
Notre Dame
QB
Howard Cassady
1955
Ohio State
HB
Alan Ameche
1954
Wisconsin
FB
John Lattner
1953
Notre Dame
HB
Billy Vessels
1952
Oklahoma
HB
Dick Kazmaier
1951
Princeton
HB
Vic Janowicz
1950
Ohio State
HB
Leon Hart
1949
Notre Dame
TE
Doak Walker
1948
SMU
HB
Johnny Lujack
1947
Notre Dame
QB
Glenn Davis
1946
Army
HB
Felix Blanchard
1945
Army
FB
Les Horvath
1944
Ohio State
QB
Angelo Bertelli
1943
Notre Dame
QB
Frank Sinkwich
1942
Georgia
HB
Bruce Smith
1941
Minnesota
HB
Tom Harmon
1940
Michigan
HB
Nile Kinnick
1939
Iowa
HB
Davey O'Brien
1938
TCU
QB
Clint Frank
1937
Yale
HB
Larry Kelley
1936
Yale
TE
Jay Berwanger
1935
Chicago
HB
The Only Two-Time Heisman Trophy Winner
Ohio State running back Archie Griffin is the only player to win the Heisman Trophy twice and he did so in back-to-back seasons.
The Buckeyes’ ball carrier won in 1974 and 1975 after rushing for 2,977 yards and 16 touchdowns over the two seasons.
Many have disputed his second trophy, arguing that Cal running back Chuck Muncie should have won. Muncie did finish with 10 more rushing yards and nine more touchdowns than Griffin, but Griffin led the Buckeyes to an undefeated regular season and a Rose Bowl appearance.
Which Schools Have Produced the Most Heisman Trophy Winners?
USC has the most Heisman Trophy winners with eight, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma with seven each. Alabama is in a distant fifth place with four.
USC Trojans (8): Caleb Williams (2022), Reggie Bush (2005), Matt Leinart (2004), Carson Palmer (2002), Marcus Allen (1981), Charles White (1979), O.J. Simpson (1968), Mike Garrett (1965)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7): Tim Brown (1987), John Huarte (1964), Paul Hornung (1956), John Lattner (1953), Leon Hart (1949), John Lujack (1947), Angelo Bertelli (1943)
Ohio State Buckeyes (7): Troy Smith (2006), Eddie George (1995), Archie Griffin (1975), Archie Griffin (1974), Howard Cassady (1955), Vic Janowicz (1950), Les Horvath (1944)
Oklahoma Sooners (7): Kyler Murray (2018), Baker Mayfield (2017), Sam Bradford (2008), Jason White (2003), Billy Sims (1978), Steve Owens (1969), Billy Vessels (1952)
Alabama Crimson Tide (4): Bryce Young (2021), DeVonta Smith (2020), Derrick Henry (2015), Mark Ingram (2009).
The Positions Most Often Represented by Heisman Winners
Over the award’s history there have been 38 quarterbacks to win (the most recent being LSU’s Jayden Daniels in 2023). There have been 44 running backs/half backs/fullbacks to win (the most recent was Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015). Just four wide receivers have won the Heisman (Alabama’s DeVonta Smith won in 2020, breaking a near 30-year drought for the position). There have only been two tight ends to win the award, both of whom won before 1950. Just one defensive player, Michigan’s Charles Woodson, has won the Heisman (1997).
The Heisman is typically viewed as a quarterback award nowadays, with 20 signal callers having won since 2000. Considering the quarterback is the lone player to touch the football on every play, there’s certainly some justification for the position dominating the award in recent years.
However, there have been plenty of years where fans and pundits alike have rolled their eyes at the committee’s selection. Sometimes the biggest snubs have been skill-position players, while other years have had the nation split on which quarterback should have won.
Notable Heisman Trophy Snubs and Controversies
Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma (2004): The Heisman went to USC quarterback Matt Leinart in 2004, but there’s a very serious case to be made for Peterson.
Leinart led the Trojans to an undefeated season and threw for 3,322 yards and 33 touchdowns. However, Peterson finished third in the nation with 1,925 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. He is considered the best freshman in college football history, but that’s also what held him back.
A true freshman has never won the Heisman Trophy, and only two players have won it as a redshirt freshman.
It seems like if Peterson had been a year older, he would’ve won. But when comparing the two player’s stats this probably should have been Peterson’s year.
Marshall Faulk, San Diego State (1992): Miami quarterback Gino Torretta won the Heisman in 1992, but with the passage of time most agree that he probably shouldn’t have.
Torretta had won 23-straight games for Miami before losing to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, and in 1992 he threw for 3,060 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Miami had a much tougher schedule than San Diego State–and the Hurricanes dominated the Aztecs in a head-to-head matchup.
However, Faulk had a far superior season leading the nation with 1,630 yards on 265 carries with 15 touchdowns.
Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh (2003): Oklahoma quarterback Jason White overcame two knee surgeries to lead the Sooners to a national championship appearance, throwing for 40 touchdowns and just six interceptions in the regular season.
But Fitzgerald led the nation in receiving touchdowns with 22 and receiving yards with 1,672. He only had one game with fewer than 75 receiving yards.
Ndamukong Suh, Nebraska (2009): Mark Ingram won the 2009 Heisman Trophy, finishing 10th in rushing yards and 11th in rushing touchdowns. He was a very good player on an Alabama team that built around its stifling defense.
He was a fine player. But he shouldn’t have won the Heisman.
Because Suh put together perhaps the most dominant season by a defensive lineman ever.
Suh finished with 12 sacks, 24 tackles for a loss, 10 pass breakups, 26 quarterback hurries, one interception and three blocked kicks. He was so good that Nebraska practically never blitzed, because Suh would beat his blockers with such ease.
Suh finished fourth in Heisman voting, which many consider a travesty.
Heisman Trophy Winner Fun Facts
- The oldest player to win the Heisman Trophy is Florida State’s Chris Weinke. He was 28 years old.
- Six programs have won back-to-back Heismans: Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Ohio State, Army and Yale.
- There are 10 players who won the Heisman and then went on to win the Super Bowl: Paul Hornung, Roger Staubach, Mike Garrett, Jim Plunkett, Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen, George Rogers, Desmond Howard, Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush.
- There are also 10 Heisman winners in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Charles Woodson, Tim Brown, Barry Sanders, Marcus Allen, Tony Dorsett, Earl Campbell, Paul Hornung, Doak Walker, Roger Staubach and O.J. Simpson.
- The Heisman Trophy stands 13.5 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds
- Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is the only player to start his career as a walk-on and finish it with a Heisman.