One Main Thing College Football Experts don't Realize after Texas Tech's win over Arizona State

Not only do projections solidly place Texas Tech in the College Football Playoffs this season after their win over Arizona State, but they have now entered the national championship contender conversation.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have not impressed college football writers and observers by putting themselves in a position to be a significant national contender; however, they are mistaken. Their explosive offensive growth, the solid defense, and the ability to win close games give them a strong case to make for their CFP and beyond.

The Red Raiders offense is finally finding its rhythm after a brilliant showing against Arizona State, where they totaled over 500 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. The Texas Tech offense is starting to find its rhythm, answering some questions about consistency and replacing production early in the season. The team has shown some spectacular playmakers at times, which gives the Texas Tech offense the ability to stretch the field through the air and establish a physical presence on the ground.

Offensive play-calling and quarterback play have gotten better as the season has progressed, limiting early mistakes to a minimal and maximizing red zone efficiency. It’s very difficult to slow down an offense that can consistently score points and adjust to what the opposing defenses give them over a long season. Having backup quarterback Thomas Castellanos back is more important than most realize. The Red Raiders offense is only going to get better as the season goes on.

Other offenses like Miami’s and Ole Miss’s tend to get the attention, but title contenders need the ability to lock down a game and a defense that reacts in decisive moments, as teams like Texas Tech have demonstrated this season. Texas Tech’s defense has been a really gritty group, and they are forcing turnovers. The coaching staff has done an impressive job of getting the defense to play with an identity of aggression, forcing turnovers that can change a game and getting stops on important downs. They may not have the same quality future NFL players as last season, but this Red Raider’s defense appears to have more depth at critical places. The offense has had some minor speed bumps in various halves this season, like in the first half of the Colorado game, but the defense has been steady and has not allowed the opposing teams to mount a comeback and regain control of the game.

Back to last season, the Red Raiders have retained their culture of winning and endurance. The argument for Texas Tech's playoff run is the team's ability to win tight, high-pressure games. Good teams know how to win close games. They may not win by a large margin all the time, but they know how to win. They find a way to win even when they’re not at their best, like elite competitors such as Texas Tech have shown against Oregon State and Houston. The Red Raiders have shown they can play like an elite team after a dominating homecoming win against Arizona State. Gritting through a gauntlet schedule creates significant psychological impetus for the Red Raiders' quest to make it to the national championship game. That win against Houston and even the one over Oregon State on the road keeps getting better and better every week. The Red Raiders have shown they can play postseason football, winning tight fourth quarters in difficult road conditions.

If Texas Tech can keep this momentum going, clean up the few execution issues, keep their key playmakers on the field, and rely on their defensive grit, they have what it takes to get a high seed in the College Football Playoff and make a true run at the national title game.

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