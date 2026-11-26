Texas Tech vs. TCU begins in-state rivalry week for college football for the last regular season week of games for college football.

TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Tech on Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, these in-state rivals play each other for their last scheduled regular season game.

Mississippi State at Ole Miss on the day after Thanksgiving.

Toledo Rockets at the Ohio Bobcats with a chance to clinch a spot in the MAC championship game.

In this historical, nationally known rivalry, the Seminoles need to win this game to become bowl eligible, and the Gators are looking to get their eighth win of the season.

The Longhorns need to win this game to stay in the College Football Playoffs, and the Aggies are looking to pull off an upset against their in-state rivals.

There are some great Saturday in-state rivalry games for week 13.

Louisville wants to win this in-state game against Kentucky for bragging rights.

Both of these North Carolina teams need to win this game to become bowl eligible.

Both teams from the state of Illinois are better than their records indicate, but a win in this in-state rivalry will get them into a better bowl game.

Both teams have not met preseason expectations, but Clemson can get to eight wins with a victory, and South Carolina can get a much-needed win against their in-state rival.

Both teams had wanted to have won more games this season, but a win in this in-state rivalry will get either team a better bowl game and bragging rights for the off-season.

Georgia needs to win this game to secure a potential first-round bye in the CFP, and Georgia Tech, who is not bowl eligible, is looking to pull off the huge upset.

The most underrated team in college football is Wake Forest, and they arguably have had the best offense in all of the country since October. Duke needs this win in this in-state rivalry to get to eight wins to secure a better bowl game.

UCLA needs this win to stay in the College Football Playoffs, and USC needs to win the "Battle of Los Angeles" to salvage their season by not living up to preseason expectations.

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Like UCLA, the Vols need to win this game to secure their spot in the College Football Playoffs, and Vanderbilt has had recent success these past two seasons, winning seven and 10 games, has had a disappointing season, and is looking to pull off the upset.

The defending national champions are in danger of missing the College Football Playoffs if they get upset by their in-state rival Purdue. The Boilermakers are a better team than their record suggests, but defeating Purdue would provide much-needed momentum going into the off-season.

In what many may consider the most underrated in-state rivalry game of the week, Alabama needs to avoid losing at home to their in-state rival Auburn. The Crimson Tide, like Tennessee, need to win their last scheduled regular season game against their in-state/SEC rival. The Tigers not only has won three straight games, but they are the only team to defeat Georgia this season, and they did it on the road.

Arizona's three loses are to three teams who are currently ranked in the top 12 of the College Football Playoff rankings. Arizona is better than their record indicates, as they lost at BYU by only a touchdown and lost to Oklahoma State by only a field goal. However, whoever wins this game will have bragging rights in the state of Arizona.

UNLV should win this game at home, but Nevada is highly motivated to defeat their in-state/Mountain West rival to become bowl eligible.

In another in-state rivalry/Big 12 battle in Texas, Houston looks to get their ninth win of the season, and Baylor looks to improve their chances of going to a better bowl game with an upset victory.

A look at some of these rivalry trophies for these games this week.

College football rivalry trophies, which historically began and started as the result of campus pranks, local wagers, and long-standing regional grudges, represent some of the sport's most distinctive, storied, and unique traditions. The backstories of these rivalry trophies are fascinating and deep.



One of them that will be won this week is the Old Oaken Bucket that will once again be awarded to the winner of the Purdue vs. Indiana game. This classic oak well bucket was first taken from a farm in southern Indiana in 1925. The schools are connected by a chain, and the series history is recorded by adding brass "I" and "P" links to the handle after each game. In this rivalry Indiana has 44 victories vs. Purdue's 77 victories.

Indiana Hoosiers players celebrate with the Old Oaken Bucket trophy. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fremont Cannon, which is given to Victor of the Nevada against the UNLV football game. In collegiate athletic rivalry games, this rivalry trophy is among the biggest and most costly. On a wheeled carriage is a huge, real reproduction of an 1835 mountain Howitzer cannon, painted either red or blue based on the winner of the yearly "Battle for Nevada." UNLV has 23 wins in this rivalry vs. Nevada's 28 victories.

The Fremont Cannon before the UNLV football game against Nevada | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The winner of the Arizona vs. Arizona State game receives the Territorial Cup. This is the oldest rivalry trophy in college football, having been awarded in 1899. The trophy, a polished brass piece set on a hardwood base that symbolizes the historic match between the Wildcats and the Sun Devils, was first played before Arizona ever became a state. In this rivalry, Arizona has 52 wins vs. Arizona State's 45 wins.

An Arizona Wildcats player celebrates with the Territorial Cup trophy. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 295-pound locomotive bell is the Victory Bell awarded to the victor of the UCLA vs. USC football game. This massive 295-pound brass bell was initially removed off a Southern Pacific railroad train and then used in the well-known Los Angeles rivalry. Before settling into its position as the yearly game trophy, it was the reward of an intense prank war between UCLA and USC students. USC leads this rivalry with 52 wins versus UCLA's 34 wins.

The UCLA Bruins victory bell at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the most well-known state rivalries in college football is the Golden Egg/Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. This trophy, which combines a golden American football with a sleek pedestal, was made in 1926 to help keep the peace following a chaotic, fan-invading postgame pitch rush. It is the reward for one of the most intense yearly contests in the SEC. Ole Miss currently leads this rivalry with 67 victories versus Mississippi State's 46 wins.

Players celebrate with the Golden Egg trophy after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Land of Lincoln Trophy, awarded to the victor of the Illinois vs. Northwestern game, was first presented in 2009. It has a bronze bust of Abraham Lincoln on top of a wooden base that was salvaged from a barn close to Lincoln's Springfield residence. The victor of the top Big Ten game in the state receives it every year. Illinois has a slight overall edge in this rivalry with 59 wins vs. Northwestern's 55 victories.

Northwestern Wildcats players hoist the Land of Lincoln Trophy after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Here are the game predictions for the 19 in-state rivalry games for college football's week 13 slate.

Game Predictions



Texas Tech 21, TCU 10



Mississippi 48, Mississippi State 30



Toledo 51, Ohio 48



Florida 24, Florida State 21



Texas 33, Texas A&M 27



Kentucky 30, Louisville 26



North Carolina 44, NC State 21



Illinois 17, Northwestern 16



South Carolina 38, Clemson 27



Virginia Tech 38, Virginia 31 OT



Georgia 58, Georgia Tech 13



Wake Forest 48, Duke 14



USC 35, UCLA 24



Tennessee 48, Vanderbilt 18



Indiana 26, Purdue 17



Alabama 41, Auburn 38 2OT



Arizona 31, Arizona State 27



Nevada 35, UNLV 33



Houston 28, Baylor 17

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