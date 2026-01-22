Texas Tech's 2026 Schedule Far From Favorable for Playoffs Return

LUBBOCK, Texas — There are two separate three game stretches next season that could dictate the outcome of Texas Tech's bid for a College Football Playoff national championship game and defense of the Big 12 title.

The Big 12 Conference and Texas Tech unveiled its 2026 schedule Wednesday, teeing up a difficult sequence of games spanning mid-October through late November.

The Red Raiders, who come off a historic 12-2 season that featured the school's first Big 12 championship and playoff appearance, open with non-conference games before entering a slate of conference tests that will make or break its 2026 season.

Challenging Opening Slate and Conference Kickoff

Tech begins its 2026 season at home on Sept. 5 against Abilene Christian, a soild FCS program that made the second round of the playoffs in 20025. The Wildcats pushed the Red Raiders to the brink two years ago, but ultimately fell 52-51 in overtime.

Then, a road trip to Oregon State on Sept. 12 closes out a home-and-home series. Texas Tech was able to get the best of the Beavers 45-14 last season.

After a two-game tuneup, the Red Raiders will host Houston to start Big 12 play on Sept. 19 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Cougars finished with a 10-3 record which was the program's best since joining the Big 12 in 2023, and included a victory over LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Texas Tech’s first Big 12 road trip comes on Oct. 3 at Colorado, which could be a tricky game given how young and talented coach Deion Sanders' team is expected to be.

Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Midseason Tests Could Define Playoff Hopes

The sequence beginning in mid-October will keep Texas Tech on its toes as one slip could define how far Tech can go in the playoffs.

Arizona State comes to Lubbock in hopes of playing the role of spoiler Oct. 17.

Texas Tech fell behind early on the road with backup quarterback Will Hammond completing 22-of-37 passes for 167 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. If $5 million transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby can stay upright to this point in the season, he'll be a gamechanger due to his athletic ability and arm strength combined with the Red Raiders rebuilt wide receiver room.

Speaking of Sorsby, he'll take his new team to face his old one at Cincinnati inside Nippert Stadium. Bearcats fans will likely show and create a wild atmosphere in hopes of putting Tech's playoff hopes on the sidelines for good.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) runs for a first down in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 22, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big 12 darkhorse contender Arizona will come to town Oct. 31 with talented veteran quarterback Noah Fifita returning for his senior season. The Wildcats return a solid group of returners and a portal haul comprised of several impact transfers.

Texas Tech will attempt to avoid a Houdini act of sorts by Brent Brennan's team and carry on for a dangerous three game stretch to close the 2026 season.

One Last Stretch

There is one Big 12 program that's gone toe-to-toe against the Red Red Raiders in the transfer portal and that's Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys are under new direction for the first time in over two decades as former North Texas coach Eric Morris takes the reins in Stillwater. OSU has completely flipped its roster with the No. 6 portal haul made up of 54 transfers such as quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young following Morris from the Mean Green.

This will probably be a game circled on Morris' calendar given he is hosting his alma mater, a school he was once a standout receiver under Mike Leach.

The Red Raiders will then take a trip to Baylor Nov. 21 for a Big 12 tilt that features a coach in Dave Aranda who likely starts next seaosn on the hot seat after finishing 2025 with a 5-7 record.

Finally, the regular season concludes at home against TCU on Nov. 28 in the Battle for the Saddle Game, one of the program’s traditional rivalries. The Horned Frogs had to replace pieces to its coaching staff as offensive coordinator Kendal Briles left for South Carolina while running back Jimmy Smith left for Georgia Tech.

Starting quarterback Josh Hoover also left TCU this offseason as he entered the transfer portal, eventually landing with Indiana, the 2025 National Champions.

These games not only have implications for Big 12 standings but could influence national playoff seeding if Tech remains in contention in what will be a week-to-week adventure in Lubbock.

More From Texas Tech On SI