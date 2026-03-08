LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders are looking for more consistency out of its offense during spring ball.

There is big play potential on that side of the football and it's not only due to the addition of Cincinnati transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby either. While he brings on the intangibles that coach Joey McGuire wants as a leader of his team, it'll do the team no good next season without capable pass catchers.

The Red Raiders finished No. 10 nationally in total offense at 461 yards, and matched that type of explosion on the score board by averaging 39 points per game which ranked No. 7 in the country. There was no question that the Red Raiders dominated the Big 12, but McGuire desires more from his offense and understood the assignment with another exceptional transfer portal haul.

Competition inside the wide receiver room is already becoming one of the more intriguing storylines for the Texas Tech as the program moves from offseason workouts and into spring ball.

Transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby says the early returns have been encouraging, but he knows the real evaluation will not begin until practices become more physical.

“I always hate getting asked this question because people always think I’m giving the old quarterback answer. Everybody is looking well right now,” Sorsby said March 5. “I think we’ll truly know who’s going to stand out and stuff when the pads come on. Everybody does look good right now. We've got a ton of talent in that room.”

Texas Tech enters the season needing to replace significant production at receiver such as leading receivers Caleb Douglas, Reggie Virgil, who enterd the NFL Draft. The Red Raiders have addressed those losses by leaning heavily on the transfer portal while also expecting returning players to take on expanded roles.

Sorsby has spent the early part of the offseason building chemistry and a brotherhood between him and his receivers, a room that includes both returning contributors and several new arrivals.

One player who has immediately stood out in early workouts is former five star recruit Micah Hudson. After floating around the transfer portal last offseason, he appears poised as a contributor, according to his quarterback.

“As far as the answer everybody wants, Micah Hudson looks phenomenal,” Sorsby said. “He’s a great kid. It’s been really fun getting to know him, and all of our transfers as well. It's been fun getting to know them.”

Hudson arrived to Lubbock with significant expectations after entering college football as one of the most highly rated wide receivers in the country. Coaches believe his combination of size, speed and route running ability could make him a central figure in Texas Tech’s passing attack.

While his production hasn't quite lived up to recruiting expectations through two seasons, perhaps Hudson can improve upon his 16 receptions, 235 yards and two touchdowns in 2026.

Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dangerous slot man, Coy [Eakin] is back after finishing No. 4 on the team with 48 receptions for 637 yards and six touchdown. The Red Raiders also add Kenny Johnson, potential outside target in Donte Lee (6-foot-3) from Liberty, All-SWAC perfomer Jalen Jones from Alabama State, and former Auburn contributor Malcolm Simmons from Auburn.

Sorsby will have another comfort blanket type of tight end when the Red Raiders added Jett Carpenter out of the portal.

Each player brings a different skill set that could help diversify the Red Raiders’ offensive approach, and likely provide mismatch options if a return to the College Football Playoff is in the cards.

For Sorsby, the challenge now is building timing and chemistry with as many players as possible before the season begins. The quarterback believes the talent level in the room gives the offense the flexibility to adapt depending on which players emerge once physical practices begin.

The next phase of evaluation periiod of spring practice will arrive when Texas Tech transitions into full contact sessions which keeps the competition at receiver wide open.

And while Sorsby admits it is difficult to identify clear standouts early in the offseason, the quarterback believes the group has the talent to become one of the strengths of Texas Tech’s offense this fall.

