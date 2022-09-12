Red Raiders Week 3 Opponent Preview: NC State Wolfpack

After opening their season with two home games to start 2022, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will hit the road for the first time in Week 3. They will travel to Raleigh, N.C. to take on the NC State Wolfpack in what should shape up to be an entertaining non-conference contest.

The Red Raiders enter their matchup with the Wolfpack at 2-0, following a 33-30 double overtime upset victory over the Houston Cougars in Week 2.

NC State went 9-3 in 2021, finishing second in the ACC's Atlantic Division behind Wake Forest. Both schools are seeking a marquee non-conference win, as NC State looks to make that next step to being contenders for the ACC.

The Wolfpack struggled to put away the East Carolina Pirates in Week 1, only winning 21-20. However, they would handle business with ease in Week 2 against Charleston Southern Buccaneers to the tune of 55-3 blowout victory.

Which Wolfpack team shows up in Week 3 is yet to be seen, but they will be far from a cakewalk for the Red Raiders.

Now, let's take a look at what the Wolfpack has to offer heading into the Week 3 matchup.

NC State Wolfpack

2021 Record: 9-3 (6-2 ACC)

Offensive schemes: Multiple

Defensive schemes: 3-3-5

Head Coach: Dave Doeren

Doeren has been at the helm of NC State since 2013, and under his direction, the Wolfpack have turned their program around. Since his arrival, the Wolfpack have won less than six games only twice, one of which was his first season.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Devin Leary

RB Jordan Houston

WR (X) Devin Carter

WR (Z) Keyon Lesane

WR (SL) Thayer Thomas

TE Ced Scarborough

LT Bryson Speas

LG Chandler Zavala

C Grant Gibson

RG Dylan McMahon

RT Bryson Speas

So far in 2022, the Wolfpack are averaging 38 points and 441 yards of total offense per game. While it is only a two-game sample size, with one game coming against an FCS opponent, it is clear that the NC State offense is just as potent as it was last season.

Led by quarterback Devin Leary, who can beat teams through the air and with his legs, the Wolfpack offense won't be easy to stop for the Red Raiders. If the Red Raiders can't shut down the Wolfpack offense then it could be a long night come Saturday.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Davin Vann

NT Cory Durden

DE Savion Jackson

SAM Drake Thomas

MIKE Isaiah Moore

WILL Payton Wilson

CB Shyheim Battle

SS Cyrus Fagan

FS Tanner Ingle

CB Derrek Pitts Jr.

NB Tyler Baker-Williams

Not only did the Wolfpack boast one of the best offenses in college football last season, but they also put together a top-15 defense as well, holding opponents to 19.7 points per game.

So far through two games this season, the Wolfpack defense has held opponents to 11.5 points and 266.5 yards of total offense per game. Again, a two-game sample size with one opponent being an FCS school doesn't allow for a full picture of the Wolfpack defense.

However, the talent is there to shut down a potent Red Raider offense, which if that happens could lead to the first Red Raider loss of the season.

