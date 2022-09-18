Skip to main content

Red Raiders Trail No. 16 Wolfpack 20-7 at Half

The Red Raiders are on the road for the first time this season, and it's against No. 16 NC State.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders traveled all the way to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday where they're trying to keep their perfect 2022 record intact.

Both the Red Raiders and the Wolfpack entered the game 2-0 but only one team will walk away with three wins, and Texas Tech had its hands full in the first half.

Starting the game with a three-and-out possession, it didn't get better the next time the Red Raiders got the ball. Tech's Drew Hocutt fumbled NC State's first punt of the day at the Red Raider 13-yard line, and it was recovered by the Wolfpack.

It took NC State seven plays to score the first three points of the game, as the Tech defense played well against a short field, assisted by negated touchdown due to an offensive penalty.

The team took a hit personnel-wise as linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off the field in the first quarter with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

Both offenses struggled through the first quarter as the Wolfpack defense held the Red Raiders scoreless with just one first down and just 28 total yards. NC State was held to two field goals and 61 total yards from scrimmage.

The Wolfpack offense finally broke through for a touchdown early in the second quarter on a 14-yard run from running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye for a 13-0 NC State lead.

Things went from bad to worse for the Red Raiders on an attempted 4th and 1 from the NC State 28 yard line when Smith threw a pick-6 to cornerback Aydan White who returned the interception 84 yards to the end zone.

That put the Red Raiders down 20-0 with 5:33 left in the half.

Smith found Myles Price for a 25-yard touchdown with less than a minute in the half that narrowed the lead to 20-7. 

The Wolfpack will begin the second half with the ball.

