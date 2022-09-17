Red Raiders vs. No. 16 NC State: Live Game Updates

Week 3 will see the Texas Tech Red Raiders hit the road for the first time in 2022. They face a tough non-conference opponent in No. 16 NC State but are fresh off knocking down top 25 Houston last week.

The Red Raiders are 2-0, but so is NC State, and both teams will be gunning for a key non-conference win here. The Wolfpack have been sporadic, barely beating ECU in Week 1 before pummeling Charleston Southern by 52 points. No matter which version of NC State shows up tonight, the Raiders will have their work cut out for them.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren has done a lot for this program, and they're on the verge of being real ACC title contenders. With quarterback Devin Leary at the helm, who can beat teams through the air and on the ground, the Wolfpack offense won't be easy to stop for the Red Raiders. If the Red Raiders can't slow down the Wolfpack offense, then it could be a long night for Tech.

NC State's defense was a top 15 unit in the country last season, allowing less than 20 points per game (19.7) and they've done more of the same so far in 2022. The Red Raiders will need quarterback Donovan Smith to step up and play even better than he has through two weeks.

Follow along here at RedRaiderReview.com as we offer you live updates throughout the game as the Red Raiders take on the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Texas Tech 0, NC State 3

Red Raiders receive and will start their drive at their own 25-yard line.

Three and out for Tech after what looked like a huge gain on the first play, but was ruled incomplete.

NC State takes over just inside their own 30-yard line after the Red Raiders punt.

Wolfpack RB Houston breaks off two big chunks in a row, but Red Raiders catch a break with a holding call on the second.

Tech gets a big sack on third down and NC State has to punt, but gets it back at the 12-yard line after a Red Raiders muffed catch.

NC State pulls off the double reverse pass and Thayer Thomas hits QB Devin Leary in the end zone for what should have been the first score of the game, but it's negated due to an illegal man downfield.

NC State drills a 29-yard field goal after a great defensive stand from Texas Tech. The Wolfpack go up 3-0 early (Q1 7:39)

