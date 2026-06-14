Tech 2027 recruiting class continues to take shape with commitment of 4-star S Kaston Lewis

With summer in full swing, the Texas Tech Red Raiders' 2027 high school recruiting class is beginning to take more shape as the longer sunsets linger on the horizon.

So far, Tech has a top-20 class according to 247 Sports, with 13 firm commitments from over a dozen players across the country. The Red Raiders class is headlined by two five-star players in Cedar Hill defensive lineman Jalen Brewster and Baltimore native EDGE Anthony Sweeny from Sr. Frances Academy.

So far, Tech finds itself in the same tier as Georgia, Texas A&M, USC, and Ohio State, among many other Power Four programs, with two sets of five-stars in their recruiting classes. Miami is ahead of the field with four five-star commits after finishing second in the National Championship game against Indiana at home. Tech picked up its 13th commit thus far in the class from Four-Star Safety Kaston Lewis yesterday afternoon. You may find yourself asking, "What does he bring to Lubbock?"

Lewis from Iowa High School in Iowa, Louisiana, was the ninth-best player in the state and the No. 231 recruit in the country. He started on defense at his Iowa high school team that won the Division II non-select state championship with a 14-0 record this past season

As a dual-threat player, he has had extensive snaps at both running back and safety throughout his career thus far. This past season, Lewis was the second leading rusher on the team with 848 yards on 78 carries. He led the Yellowjackets in YPC with 10.9 yards per touch while tying for a team high of 21 touchdowns on the ground.

On the other hand, while on defense, Lewis led the Yellowjackets with 53 total tackles and 33 solo tackles. He picked off opposing quarterbacks six times in 2025/26 while recovering three fumbles, getting one and a half sacks, and wrapping up four tackles for loss.

Lewis is the second defensive back in the Tech class so far. One of the standout features in the film is his explosiveness. Whether rushing or in the secondary, Lewis boasts an explosive nature to jump routes to pick off opposing quarterbacks or rush into the second level of a defense. He is also a multi-sport athlete competing in track and field in the spring. He notably recorded a 21-10 long jump as a sophomore in track and field. Lewis heads to Lubbock after receiving offers from Colorado, Houston, West Virginia, and many other programs.

Even though Friday Night Lights is still well away, Texas Tech continues to secure commitments along the recruiting trail as the Red Raiders' 2027 class continues to grow as the weeks go by.

As of June 14th, Texas Tech is ranked No. 9 overall according to 247 Sports in the high school class of 2027 recruiting rankings. On3 has the Red Raiders ranked higher at No. 6 nationally, and they have them ranked ahead of Texas, USC, and Ohio State. ESPN has Texas Tech ranked No. 11 in the country, but its ranking has not been updated since early June.

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