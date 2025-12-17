Texas Tech Fans' Holiday Wish No. 9

As we count down to the top five holiday wishes, we look at holiday wish No. 9 for Texas Tech fans, and this is a unique wish in comparison to many of the others.

Some may argue that the crowd and fans in the stands have less impact on a game in college football than others claim. However, this holiday wish is for those who think a home crowd matters and helps rally teams to victories.

Holiday Wish No. 9: Texas Tech Fans Are the Most Present and Abundant Fans in the Stands at Hard Rock Stadium

While James Madison could upset the Ducks in the first round of the playoffs, as noted previously in these holiday wishes, it is reasonable to assume that Oregon will defeat James Madison and advance to the quarterfinals to play Texas Tech.

The game is on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2026, in the stadium of the Miami Dolphins. Let's first guess which fanbase has fewer obstacles and is more likely to have a greater number of fans in attendance for the week leading up to the game and, more importantly, the actual game.

Lubbock, Texas, is closer to Miami Gardens, Fla., than Eugene, Ore., by approximately 1,300 miles. Fans are more likely to go if the distance is shorter, as it would typically cost less and be easier to plan, which favors the Red Raider. The drive from Lubbock to Miami Gardens is just over 24 hours; while driving from Eugene to Miami Gardens is technically possible, Oregon fans attending the game will likely fly.

Now, which fanbase is more motivated to make the trip to attend the potential quarterfinal game?

The Red Raiders have one of the most loyal and travel-happy fan bases in college football. They routinely show up in large numbers to support their team, especially at far-away bowl games. Since Texas Tech has never made it to the CFP quarterfinals, fans would presumably be quite excited to go to a New Year's Day game in a warm, desirable place like Florida.

Oregon also has many loyal fans who travel well, but the cost and distance of a trip across the country from the Pacific Northwest to South Florida for a game on Jan. 1 would make it difficult for anyone to go.

The Ducks have made back-to-back CFP appearances. Fans may be less motivated to attend this potential quarterfinal game to wait and see if their team makes it to the semifinals and attend that game instead.

Texas Tech fans celebrate Coy Eakin's touchdown against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during a non-conference football game, Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why a Strong Texas Tech Fan Presence at the Game Would Be Beneficial

Even on a neutral field, a large crowd can make it feel like home; studies have shown it can change the outcome of a game. The Texas Tech players' enthusiasm, adrenaline, and motivation can skyrocket when a large crowd is cheering for them in their first college playoff game. This mental boost is vital in a CFP game with a lot on the line.

The size of the Red Raiders' crowd, which is commonly termed "The Sea of Red," could throw off Oregon's offense, especially at important times. If the crowd is noisy, it could pump up the Texas Tech defense, making it difficult for Oregon to execute silent counts and more likely that the Ducks will commit pre-snap penalties, like false starts.

Furthermore, a lot of noise could make it difficult for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to direct the offensive line and receivers. These situations could lead to confusion or even delay-of-game penalties, which could require a timeout or lead to plays that create a turnover or a loss of downs.

According to sports psychology research, crowd noise, especially during important moments, can subtly affect how referees make decisions, which means that the team with the most support will incur fewer penalties and unfavorable calls against them. Although it's not a precise science, a boisterous and enthusiastic Texas Tech crowd could potentially enhance the Red Raiders' chances of victory.

From the 806 ➡️ 305#CapitalOneOrangeBowl pic.twitter.com/H1Y8A2G4Ra — Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) December 7, 2025

The number of fans who travel and are in attendance for the game is essential to the Texas Tech administration and athletic department, even if the game doesn't go their way. A big, boisterous group of fans on national TV shows how passionate the Texas Tech brand is to a nationwide audience of potential recruits and prospective students. It's a fantastic way to get people to support the program in the future.

A successful season and a big bowl trip often lead to more donations to the athletic program as fans are more excited and involved. If recruits are watching the game on TV or in person, a stadium full of people with Texas Tech gear and apparel, even at a neutral stadium, is a very appealing pitch. Such an arrangement demonstrates the commitment and dedication of the fans who would be cheering for the recruits.

In short, a strong majority of Texas Tech fans in Miami Gardens would give the Red Raiders a big, non-statistical "12th Man" edge that may make the difference in a close playoff game. The hope is that this holiday wish comes true for Texas Tech fans.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.