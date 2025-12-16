Transfer Portal Tracker: Top College Football Players Changing Schools This Winter
Even with weeks remaining before the transfer portal opens, several top players across the country have already began announcing their plans to enter the portal. The transfer portal does not open until after the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 2, giving more players the opportunity to stick with their team through the playoff before deciding if they want to transfer to another program. The transfer portal will remain open from Jan. 2 until Jan. 16 and there will be no spring transfer portal this year, giving student-athletes one opportunity to transfer to another school before the 2026 season.
Though a number of players are planning to enter the portal, several marquee players are also staying at their current programs. Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers are among the notable players that have decided to stay put.
Still, with an action-packed coaching carousel this year it won’t be surprising to see significant player movement. Numerous big-time programs fired and/or changed coaches and understandably many players might want to go elsewhere in the wake of these leadership changes.
As the portal opening approaches, here’s a look at the top players set to head elsewhere this winter.
Top Players Entering the Transfer Portal
Quarterbacks
Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
2025 stats: 72.4% completion, 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions
After spending the last two seasons at Nebraska, Dylan Raiola intends to hit the transfer portal. Despite initially committing to Georgia, Raiola ended up following in his father’s footsteps by playing for the Cornhuskers, but will now depart for another school. Notably, Nebraska fired Raiola’s uncle and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola last month and his brother also de-committed from Nebraska in November.
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the true sophomore and former five-star recruit is “seeking a program where he can thrive and best harness his potential while developing for the next steps of his career." Raiola is coming off a broken leg he suffered in November, and will look to return for another program.
DJ Lagway, Florida
2025 stats: 63.2% completion, 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions
Following a coaching change in Gainesville, DJ Lagway announced he will leave Florida and enter the transfer portal. The true sophomore and former five-star recruit was part of a Gators team that went 4-8 and had a down year in a packed SEC. Lagway has been turnover-prone during his time with Florida, but should draw plenty of interest in the transfer portal.
Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
2025 stats: 60.7% completion, 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, plus 73 carries for 306 yards and five touchdowns
Sam Leavitt will be joining his third program next year after deciding to enter the transfer portal following a 2025 campaign cut short by a season-ending foot injury. Leavitt began his college career at Michigan State before spending the last two years at Arizona State, with his tenure in the desert highlighted by a College Football Playoff appearance last year.
Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
2025 stats: 61.6% completion, 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions, plus 100 carries for 580 yards and nine touchdowns
Like Leavitt, Brendan Sorsby is headed for his third team after spending the last two years at Cincinnati. The redshirt junior played for Indiana from 2022-23 before joining the Bearcats, where the dual-threat threw for a career-high 27 touchdowns while also rushing for nine touchdowns.
Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
2025 stats: 63.1% completion, 1,392 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, plus 81 carries for 227 yards and six touchdowns
After spending two seasons with Michigan State and one at Oregon State, Aidan Chiles is headed to the transfer portal again. The junior has two years of experience as a starter and one year of eligibility remaining.
Running Backs
CJ Baxter, Texas
2025 stats: 54 carries, 196 yards (3.6 ypc)
After missing significant time over the last two seasons due to injury, CJ Baxter is planning to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore ran 659 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry as a freshman in 2023, and will look to replicate that kind of production with his next team.
Dylan Edwards, Kansas State
2025 stats: 34 carries, 205 yards and two touchdowns (6.0 ypc)
Like Baxter, Dylan Edwards missed significant time in 2025 due to injury and opted to redshirt. Edwards has spent the last two seasons with Kansas State after spending 2023 with Colorado, and will now head to a new program.
Wide Receivers
Nick Marsh, Michigan State
2025 stats: 59 receptions, 662 yards and six touchdowns
Nick Marsh has recorded 600+ receiving yards in consecutive seasons for Michigan State but the Michigan native will now be departing the Spartans.
Tight Ends
Brody Foley, Tulsa
2025 stats: 37 catches, 528 yards and seven touchdowns
After primarily seeing time on special teams during his first three years with Indiana, Brody Foley had a breakout year playing for Tulsa. The tight end finished second among tight ends in the FBS in touchdowns and seventh in receiving yards.
Offensive Line
Connor Stroh, Texas
Connor Stroh is set to enter the portal after spending the last three years with the Longhorns. Stroh did not see action in his first two years. In 2025 he started five games at left guard and appeared in 10 games overall.
Defensive Line/Linebacker
Adam Trick, Miami (Ohio)
2025 stats: 59 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and four pass breakups
After spending the last three seasons at Miami Ohio, the 6-foot-4 edge rusher is slated to enter the transfer portal.
Christian Alliegro, Wisconsin
2025 stats: 49 total tackles, four sacks and one pass breakup
Following three years with the Badgers, linebacker Christian Alliegro is planning to enter the transfer portal. Alliegro started eight games and was named an All-Big-Ten honorable mention this season.
Defensive Backs
Boo Carter, Tennessee
2025 stats: 25 total tackles, three pass breakups, one sack and three forced fumbles
Boo Carter announced he was entering the transfer portal last month after his 2025 campaign was cut short due to injury and he was dismissed by Tennessee. A member of the 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team, Carter was a productive player for the Vols prior to his dimissal from the program.
Edwin Joseph, Florida State
2025 stats: 37 total tackles, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and three interceptions
A former four-star recruit, safety Edwin Joseph is planning to enter the transfer portal following three years with the Seminoles where he emerged as a starter and defensive playmaker for Florida State.