Texas Tech leads Big 12 in selections for preseason All-Big 12 Team

LUBBOCK, Texas – A conference -high seven different Texas Tech Red Raiders were named to the 2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, with senior defensive lineman AJ Holmes Jr taking Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Monday. Tech led the Big 12 in total selections with a plethora of familiar and new faces, including Holmes, who was selected for preseason honors by the Big 12.

Starting with Holmes, the 6’3 pass rusher put together an All-American campaign during his junior season in Lubbock. Holmes finished his junior season with 38 total tackles, 19 of them being solo, while being one of five Red Raiders to finish with 9.0 or more tackles for loss. After starting the season as a backup, Holmes played in all 14 games for Tech last season and started in the final eight games.

He racked up 4.5 sacks, the most of his collegiate career thus far, during his first season in Lubbock. The Houston native heads into the 2026 season as one of the top established interior defensive linemen in the country with one of the highest overall grades for his position group. He now adds Preseason Defensive Player of the Year to his list of accolades. Some other familiar faces in senior linebacker Ben Roberts and senior cornerback Brice Pollock round out the returners named by the conference.

Robert’s who is looking to be just the sixth Big 12 player of all time to record four different seasons with 80-plus tackles, finished his junior season as the second-leading tackler with 90 total tackles, 44 of them solo, on Defensive Coordinator Shiel Wood’s unit, entering his final season in Lubbock. Pollock, like Holmes, also posted multiple career highs during his first season in West Texas. Pollock was named to the All-Big 12 first team after recording a career high five interceptions for the Red Raiders that led the nation in takeaways last season. Tech also had a few newcomers named as conference preseason selections before their first official snaps for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech had a duo of newcomers in senior linebackers Austin Romaine and Adam Trick, who joined the trinity of Red Raiders on the list. Starting with Romaine, the 6 '2 linebacker had over 180 total tackles and over 100 solo tackles across his three seasons in the Big 12 for Kansas State. The former Wildcat was among the Butkus Award Watch List during his junior season, finishing with All-Big 12 second team honors. Romaine jumped into the transfer portal after his junior season in Manhattan and ranked among the top linebackers in the class along with Trick. Trick racked up a career-high 8.5 sacks in his third season at Miami of Ohio, being named first All MAC in 2025. Both newcomers are expected to make immediate impacts for the Red Raider defense.

However, it was the defense that stood out in the Big 12’s preseason selection team. Tech also had a nominee on offense. Senior tight end Terrance Carter Jr was the lone Red Raider on the All-Big 12 offense after a strong debut campaign that saw him put up a career high in receptions and touchdowns. Kicker Stone Harrington was the only special teamer selected to the all-conference preseason team.

Tech is less than two months away from kicking off its 2026 season against ACU on Saturday, September 5, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

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