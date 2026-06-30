Texas Tech Football Fans Need to Tune into a Featured Docuseries on Paramount Plus

Paramount+ has ordered a four-episode sports docuseries following the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team. The project takes fans behind-the-scenes with access to all areas through a very consequential and dramatic offseason.

Something special has been in the works since January.



Coming this fall, a four-part docuseries produced by @Skydance, streaming exclusively on @paramountplus.



🔗 https://t.co/Ggmke0wd5b pic.twitter.com/rCKlYNtebu — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) June 29, 2026

Here's what Red Raider Nation needs to know.

Who is it by? It centers on head coach Joey McGuire, his staff, and the Texas Tech football student-athletes who are crafting a new team identity for the upcoming 2026 season.

Who are the creators of this docuseries? The series is directed and executive produced by Micah Brown (Coach Prime, Untold: Sign Stealer). It is from powerhouse studio Skydance Sports, the producers of the acclaimed Dallas Cowboys/Jerry Jones documentary series on Netflix, in association with Second Wind Creative.

How was it shot and filmed? It gives unparalleled access to the production crews who have been in the front row of the program, filming everything since January 2026. Cameras have been placed in team meetings, conditioning workouts, recruiting strategy sessions, and spring practices to pull back the curtain on how a modern college football program operates.

Why the Red Raiders? Texas Tech landed a really highly touted, top-tier transfer portal class following a breakthrough 2025 season and they are a program on the rise nationally after making the College Football Playoffs last season. Fans and media members have speculated on the Paramount+ connection. Texas Tech already has a pop-culture footprint on Paramount+ with Taylor Sheridan’s hit drama series Landman. A docuseries can be seen as a natural bridge for fans of sports and entertainment. Network executives probably more than likely chose Texas Tech for this premium unscripted project in part because of its “incredibly passionate fanbase.”

The show was to be about roster building in the modern NIL and transfer portal era. But a massive real-time storyline developed. Going into the offseason, projected starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who entered rehab in April 2026 for a sports gambling addiction, was initially ruled ineligible by the NCAA. Eventually, after a court battle in Texas, the court suspended him for two games. The saga seems to have ended with him being ineligible for the NFL Supplemental Draft. The series, filmed during these historic, landscape-changing events, is expected to provide a long-awaited, inside look at how the program handled this intense adversity.

When can you see it? Paramount+ did not give a firm release date but said the four-part docuseries is scheduled to premiere before the start of the 2026 college football season.

In summary, the three main reasons fans should watch.

1. The Inside Track on Roster Building & NIL. Head coach Joey McGuire and mega-boosters are shown in the cameras scheming aggressively to assemble a massive, 2nd-ranked transfer portal class, displaying the high-stakes world of modern NIL recruiting that should be a must-watch. 2. The Brendan Sorsby Saga. Get a front-row seat to the massive offseason drama surrounding star quarterback Brendan Sorsby, including sports gambling addiction, rehab, legal battles with the NCAA, and his ultimate exit from the team. 3. Exclusive All-Access Footage. It is not common for college football programs to allow a production team to film everything that happens within the program. Fans will more than likely receive a true “VIP pass” to view team meetings, rigorous offseason workouts, and spring practices as the Red Raiders aim to build on their breakout 2025 season and contend for a 2026 national championship.

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