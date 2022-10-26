Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears Week 9: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Texas Tech will host the Baylor Bears in Big 12 action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders are coming off a dominant 48-10 win over West Virginia, one in which quarterback Behren Morton made his first career start. But, the Red Raider defense started forcing turnovers, picking off three passes by West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels and forcing another fumble for a turnover.

The game marks a reunion between Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and Baylor coach Dave Aranda. McGuire was working for Aranda as an assistant coach when he interviewed for the Texas Tech job. He was hired during the season and left Waco to get things started in Lubbock. Aranda kept McGuire on staff after the departure of Matt Rhule to take over the Carolina Panthers. Rhule is now out of work, having been fired by the Panthers earlier this month.

The Red Raiders and the Bears are also seeking to stay on the outside of the race for the Big 12 Championship Game, which Baylor won last year. Both the Red Raiders and the Bears have two league losses, leaving them one game out of second place. The winner will remain in third place but will have some company. The two teams tied for second place — Oklahoma State and Kansas State — play each other on Saturday.

So the winner of Saturday’s game in Lubbock will remain in a third-place tie with the loser of that game and the Texas Longhorns, who are idle.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Bears on Saturday evening:

WHAT: Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 1-2) vs. Baylor Bears (4-3, 2-2)

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas (60,454)

TV/STREAMING: ESPN2 (Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport), FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 106 or 199

