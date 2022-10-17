Red Raiders Locked in Big 12 Power Rankings

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were idle last week, but they held steady in the Red Raider Review/FanNation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 7.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review vote.

Texas Tech was No. 7 last week and remains there despite being off this week.

The Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) had the week off after losing two straight games in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders are preparing to host West Virginia on Saturday.

The Week 7 results included TCU beating Oklahoma State, 43-40, in double overtime; Oklahoma beating Kansas, 52-42; Texas beating Iowa State, 24-21; and West Virginia beating Baylor, 43-40, in a Thursday night game.

The Week 8 schedule is set for Saturday. Kansas will be at Baylor at 11 a.m. CT. West Virginia will be at Texas Tech at 2 p.m. CT. No. 20 Texas will be at No. 11 Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. CT. And, No. 17 Kansas State will be at No. 8 TCU at 7 p.m. CT.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 7 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (6-0, 3-0) (6) — 60 points (Last Week: 2)

2. Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

3. Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) — 49 points (Last Week: 3)

4. Texas (5-2, 3-1) — 44 points (Last Week: 5)

5. Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3) — 31 points (Last Week: 8)

6. Kansas (5-2, 2-2) — 28 points (Last Week: 4)

7. Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) — 23 points (Last Week: 7)

8. Baylor (3-3, 1-2) — 21 points (Last Week: 6)

9. West Virginia (3-3, 1-2) — 14 points (Last Week: 10)

10. Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) — 10 points (Last Week: 9)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review

