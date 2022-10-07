Big 12 FanNation Week Six Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are preparing to travel to Stillwater to face the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Those predictions will come later this week. But what about the rest of the Big 12 this weekend?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

No. 17 TCU (4-0, 1-0) at No. 18 Kansas (5-0, 2-0), 11 a.m. central, FS1

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Who would’ve predicted this being a Top-20 clash? Only one can survive though, and it’s Kansas this weekend. Kansas 33, TCU 31

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: In my opinion, this is the game of the week in college football. No one thought these two teams would be undefeated at this point in the year. Kansas will have an electric crowd behind its back, but the undefeated magic will end here for the Jayhawks. TCU 32, Kansas 27

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Who would have thought College GameDay would be in Lawrence, Kan? I am as shocked as anyone, but don't let that distract you from how massive this is for both sides. Kansas will be ready to play and has shown it can win with defense, as it did last week against Iowa State. I do think TCU has more firepower to stave off a feisty Jayhawks team and survive on the road. TCU 35, Kansas 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Just give me Kansas until they lose. TCU should give them one heck of a game. Either team is going to have to score a lot of points to win this one. Kansas 39, TCU 36

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: College GameDay finally got it right by heading to Lawrence. While the Jayhawks have been one of college football's more surprising teams, the Horned Frogs are a close second. Both teams enter Saturday with Top 15 scoring offenses. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is a passing machine, while the Horned Frogs are averaging 258.1 yards per game on the ground. Another week, another close match, another great week for Kansas coach Lance Leipold and his bank account heading toward the offseason. Kansas 31, TCU 28

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Ranked Kansas vs. Ranked TCU. No, this isn't basketball season folks. With College GameDay set to appear in Lawrence, there is no doubt the Kansas faithful will be rocking come kickoff. However, their undefeated season ends here, as TCU edges out a close win in a thrilling game on the road. TCU 38, Kansas 34

Texas (3-2, 1-1) vs. Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2), 11 a.m. central, ABC (game is in Dallas, Texas)

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The 118th meeting between these two programs should be nothing short of a fireworks show. Oklahoma is not what we thought it was, and Texas has been surprisingly good. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers appears closer to getting back on the field after missing some time due to an injury and that should worry Sooners fans. OU gave up a ton of yardage in its last two losses and Texas’ offense looks at least as good as TCU’s. The Longhorns will get the bragging rights in this year’s Red River Rivalry. Texas 28, Oklahoma 17

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Longhorns have had some heartbreakers in the Red River Rivalry the past few years. But based on the past two weeks, it seems to be the perfect time to catch OU slipping as the Sooners continue their first year under coach Brent Venables. It can be difficult to predict rivalry matchups, but I think it’s Texas’ turn to take one in a game that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian needs to win. The Longhorns came close last season and I think either Longhorns quarterback — Hudson Card or Ewers — can take them over the top at the Cotton Bowl this time around. Texas 45, Oklahoma 31

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The Red River Rivalry is always guaranteed to entertain. Given how bad the Sooners’ defense has looked I expect it to be a shootout. I think the Longhorns are the better team and the expected return of Ewers is massive. Oklahoma is desperate for a win to try to save its season, which makes the Sooners dangerous in my opinion. If Texas can control the turnover battle it will come away victorious. Texas 42, Oklahoma 34

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This all comes down to which quarterbacks play, and there’s a good chance we won’t know that until Saturday morning. There’s a better chance of consistency for Texas at the position than Oklahoma. So I’ll take the Longhorns. If OU has to turn to its backup quarterback, I don’t think the understudy is up to Caleb Williams’ standards from a year ago, if you know what I mean. Texas 33, Oklahoma 23

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This game hinges on the quarterbacks. Ewers and OU's Dillon Gabriel will be game-time decisions, meaning both defensive coordinators will be prepping for two different styles of quarterbacks when watching the tape. Ultimately, Oklahoma has had back-to-back horrendous performances defending the pass. After allowing Kansas State to throw for 283 yards, they allowed TCU to finish with 307 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Even if Card starts, the emergence of tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders strengthens the Longhorns' arsenal. Texas claims the Golden Stetson under Sark in Year 2. Texas 35, Oklahoma 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Well, folks, the Red River Rivalry is officially upon us once again. Despite rankings or records entering the game, what happens at the Cotton Bowl between these two teams is almost always a slugfest. With an injured Oklahoma team and a Texas team looking for a statement win, look for Texas to pull away late in the fourth quarter and secure the victory. Texas 42, Oklahoma 28

Kansas State (4-1, 2-0) at Iowa State (3-2, 0-2), 6:30 p.m. central, ESPNU

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: K-State just keeps on rolling through conference competition. Don’t expect that to change here, even on the road. Kansas State 28, Iowa State 13

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Iowa State is another loss away from its season falling apart. Other than the Iowa game, the Cyclones have been allergic to winning close games. Iowa State remains competitive but lacks the offensive firepower to put a team away. Quarterback Adrian Martinez of Kansas State is playing at a level we never saw at Nebraska. This Kansas State team is dangerous and will stay undefeated in the Big 12 this weekend. Kansas State 28, Iowa State 17

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Kansas State’s rushing offense has looked untouchable the past two weeks. Martinez and running back Deuce Vaughn form a dark-horse Heisman backfield and I don’t think the Cyclones will be able to keep up. Kansas State 36, Iowa State 23

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Ah, ‘Farmageddon.’ Give me the Wildcats with a late push by Vaughn. Kansas State 27, Iowa State 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Kansas State has one of the more dynamic rushing attacks in Vaughn and Martinez. The duo has combined for over 1,100 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Playing in Jack Trice Stadium is a challenge for most Big 12 teams, and with the Cyclones holding opponents to 83 yards per game on the ground, this could be a trap for the Wildcats. K-State will eventually drop a game they're expected to win, but it won't be Saturday in Ames. Kansas State 27, Iowa State 14

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: While Oklahoma State looks like the clear best team in the Big 12, Kansas State comes in a close second. Kansas State should have little issue dispatching Iowa State, as they continue to march toward the Big 12 title game. Kansas State 38, Iowa State 17

