Big 12 Conference Issues Official Reprimand and Fine for Texas Tech's Post-Game Celebration

The Big 12 conference handed down a $50,000 fine to Texas Tech on Monday for their postgame celebration at AT&T Jones Stadium after their overtime victory over rival Texas. The conference additionally dealt the university a reprimand citing safety issues regarding their crowd's rushing the field after the game.

It's not the first time a team has been hit with this violation, but if it happens for Tech again, the fees will increase. Next time, the amount will doubled at $100,000. If a third infraction occurs, the Red Raiders will pay a $250,000 fine.

For now though, the $50k seems manageable, especially with the help of some corporate sponsorship.

City Bank, longtime sponsor and university partner, will pay the $50,000 fine for the celebration says City Bank's CEO and President Cory T. Newsom.

"We are grateful for City Bank and their long-term support of Texas Tech Athletics," said Kirby Hocutt, the university's Director of Athletics. "We have passionate fans including our great partners at City Bank and their president Cory Newsom."

The fine comes after fans flooded the field at AT&T Jones Stadium following Tech's 37-34 upset victory over the Longhorns. It was the first win over Texas for the Red Raiders since 2017 and only their third since 2009.

"We support Texas Tech in their effort to provide a safe and enjoyable gameday environment for everyone involved," said Newsom. "We also recognize the level of excitement a victory over a long-time rival can have on the Texas Tech student body and fan base...At the end of the day, we are proud of Texas Tech and proud supporters of our community."

It may be one of the first times that a corporate sponsor has stepped in to pay a university athletics fine like this and it shows a clear commitment from the community to the program.

The Red Raiders return to AT&T Jones Stadium for their homecoming game against West Virginia on Oct. 22, when they'll be hoping to pull off another win in front of their home crowd.

