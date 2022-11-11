Big 12 Week 11 FanNation Staff Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will host the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, as the Red Raiders try to get closer to bowl eligibility.

The predictions for the Red Raiders-Jayhawks game will come later this week. But what about the rest of the Big 12 in Week 11?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 11 a.m. CT, FS1

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Mountaineers aren’t playing for much at home against an OU team that has shown some life recently despite a close loss to Baylor last week. A disappointing season in Morgantown continues with another loss on Saturday. Oklahoma 32, West Virginia 20

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: This is an important game for Oklahoma if they still want to finish .500 or better in the Big 12. The defense has looked atrocious all year, which should mean another high-scoring game in Morgantown. West Virginia is a complete mess and its coach, Neal Brown, might be on his way out. I like this game to be a shootout but Oklahoma pulls away and reaches bowl eligibility. Oklahoma 42, West Virginia 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I don’t see much of a path for the Mountaineers to win this game. I’m starting to no longer see a path for coach Neal Brown to remain coach at WVU, either. Oklahoma 37, West Virginia 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This is a Mountaineers roster that feels as if it's waved the white flag following a 31-14 loss to Iowa State. Although the game is in Morgantown, the Sooners should easily win and become bowl eligible under first-year coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma 45, West Virginia 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Oklahoma is one win away from making a bowl game while West Virginia can't seem to get things going this season. Barring some Big 12 shenanigans, Oklahoma should win this game comfortably and warm up Brown's seat at West Virginia even more. Oklahoma 38, West Virginia 14

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Despite a sudden decline, Oklahoma State still isn’t out of the running for another shot at the Big 12 title just yet. A three-game winning streak to end the regular season for the Cowboys begins with a blowout of Iowa State on Saturday. Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 16

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State has fallen off since beating Texas. Now the Cowboys are trying to hang on to any hope of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game. The Cyclones are desperate to reach six wins and make a bowl. With the line basically being a pick’em, give me the Cyclones to ruin the Cowboys’ season for good. Iowa State deserves a better record than they have and Saturday they will win two games in a row for the first time since Week 2. Iowa State 28, Oklahoma State 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: It just depends on which Oklahoma State team shows up. I think it will end up being the one we saw in September and early October. Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: A return to Boone Pickens Stadium is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Pokes. The Cyclones are physical up front, but the passing attack led by a hopeful Spencer Sanders should be the difference in this game. OK State gets back to its winning ways. Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State will be glad to be done playing schools from Kansas and looking to get back on track against Iowa State. This game could possibly go either way but I have more faith in Oklahoma State's offense to overcome a stout Iowa State defense in what should be a close win. Oklahoma State 31, Iowa State 24

Kansas State at Baylor, 6 p.m. CT, FS1

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: A pivotal game in the conference title game race, Baylor and Kansas State might be one of the more underrated matchups in the country this week. The loser could be all but eliminated for a shot at Arlington, but I think Kansas State starts fast and holds off Baylor to remain in contention. Kansas State 37, Baylor 33

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: This is a monster Big 12 tilt going on in Waco. Both teams need a win for the conference title picture and could basically eliminate the other with a victory. Baylor has quietly flown under the conference radar, most recently going to Norman and beating the Sooners. This game will come down to who makes the big plays late, and I think Baylor will do so. The Bears still control their own destiny to play in Dallas and this weekend they take a step toward that game with a win. Baylor 35, Kansas State 30

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m not stunned that Baylor has turned it around. I am a little surprised that they’re still in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game, only because I felt the back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia were going to cripple their chances. Of course, I also thought Oklahoma State was the second-best team in the league. So what do I know? Baylor coach Dave Aranda has built a program that loves to grind, and this is the perfect type of game to let his run game loose. Baylor 31, Kansas State 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Baylor is playing smart, physical football thanks to its run game. Last week. Texas totaled 267 yards on the ground while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. The Bears, who lead the FBS in rushing touchdowns, break the tie and inch close to a trip back to Arlington for a shot at the Big 12 title. Baylor 31, Kansas State 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: After a rough start to Big 12 play, Baylor has rebounded and is rounding into form down the final stretch, which could spell trouble for Kansas State. I anticipate Baylor will look to get its rushing attack going early and often, as it will control the clock in what will be its seventh win this season. Baylor 35, Kansas State 28

TCU at Texas, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Longhorns kept their Big 12 title hopes alive with an ugly win over Kansas State last week. They’ll now be faced with their third straight ranked game in a row, but it doesn’t come tougher than against TCU. Despite home-field advantage and a real shot at getting closer to clinching a spot in the conference championship with a win, Texas will come up just short in a game that will see the Horned Frogs throwing up some painful Horns down signs after a close win in Austin. TCU 41, Texas 37

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The game of the weekend in the Big 12. The undefeated Horned Frogs try to continue their Cinderella run as they make the trip to Austin. This game will be decided by how much TCU can slow down Texas running back Bijan Robinson and the Longhorns' powerful rushing attack. The Horned Frogs are an excellent second-half team and that should bode well if they are within striking distance at halftime. I think Texas will use the home crowd to its advantage and win an instant classic. The Longhorns have shown this year that they can beat anyone, and I believe Saturday they will beat the No. 4 team in the country. Texas 38, TCU 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The fact that TCU is a seven-point underdog in Austin is intriguing. Frankly, the Horned Frogs have cracked the code when it comes to playing in Austin since it returned to the Big 12. The Horned Frogs have won four of the last five matchups in Austin. This team isn’t going to be intimidated by nearly 100,000 in burnt orange. You may have heard College Gameday will be in Austin, too. Well, here’s a quirky stat for you. When TCU is one of the featured teams on Gameday, the Horned Frogs are 7-1 — and 3-0 on the road. Texas running back Bijan Robinson is going to be an absolute problem for Texas Tech. But so will TCU running back Kendre Miller for Texas. TCU 36, Texas 33

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Although ranked fourth nationally, Vegas has the Horned Frogs as a 7-point underdog in this matchup. And while the Horns are playing at home, what version will be on display Saturday? Will it be the one that blows a second-half lead and crumbles on offense? Will it be the one where quarterback Quinn Ewers lights up the stat sheet and scoreboard to pull away late? It's likely somewhere in the middle. If Texas can make TCU one-dimensional as an offense and eliminate quarterback Max Duggan's connection with Quentin Johnston, it should coast. If not, the Horned Frogs win. No one has stopped Duggan and the passing game this season, so why would Texas be any different? TCU 31, Texas 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This is without a doubt the biggest game of the week in the Big 12. TCU looks to stay undefeated and remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth while Texas looks to stay in the hunt for a Big 12 Championship Game appearance. Also, current Texas special assistant Gary Patterson will take on his old team. TCU has played with fire a few times this season and I think this is the week it catches up to them, as Texas will eke out a narrow victory at home. Texas 41, TCU 38

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here