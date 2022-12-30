Red Raiders LB Dimitri Moore Denies Lane Kiffin's Claims of Racial Slur

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were riding high after a commanding 42-25 win over the SEC's Ole Miss Rebels in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday night.

But then on Thursday, a reality check.

Ole Miss coach Lake Kiffin made accusations against Moore after the game when referencing an on-field skirmish that happened early in the fourth quarter:

"They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn't in the fight. It was their 11 that was fighting 71 (Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams), and everybody knew because their own coaches were yelling at the guy," Kiffin said.

"There was a racial slur involved; that's not the point of what we're talking about, [it's] about the spitting part. I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He's not crying, not because he got spit on, it's because something was said."

Kiffin backtracked afterward and stated he wasn't sure if a Texas Tech player used a racial slur toward one of his players.

On Thursday, both Moore and Tech coach Joey McGuire reacted.

"I can't state strongly enough that these accusations are false," Moore said in a statement released by Texas Tech. "It is disappointing to have my final game as a collegiate student-athlete overshadowed by the false accusations that were stated last night.

"Since I have arrived at Texas Tech, I have strived to represent my teammates, this coaching staff and most importantly, my family, in the highest manner. It has been an honor to represent this program as we closed our season with a great team victory last night."

McGuire echoed Moore's sentiment:

"We are disappointed an opposing head coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible," McGuire said in a statement. "I have discussed these allegations with Dimitri Moore, and he disputed the two claims that were brought forth against him.

"I am proud of our team and our performance last night in what was a memorable win to close our season in front of a sea of Red Raiders."

The Red Raiders won a bowl game for the second-consecutive season, and their first under McGuire, who earned and signed a six-year, $26.6 million extension before Wednesday's Texas Bowl.

