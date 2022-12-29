Red Raiders Ride Complementary Football to Texas Bowl Win Over Ole Miss

The Texas Tech Red Raiders capped off a successful first season under coach Joey McGuire on Thursday with a 42-25 win over the Ole Miss Rebels in the Texas Bowl, finishing their season at 8-5.

While the Red Raiders were outgained offensively by the Rebels 558 yards to 483, they managed a 17-point blowout win thanks to complementary football. Yes, the defense gave up 558 yards of total offense, but they were able to stifle the Rebels' scoring chances.

They forced a potent Rebels offense into five turnovers, and were especially dominant on fourth down. Out of the seven Ole Miss fourth down attempts, they managed to convert only two.

As for the Red Raider offense, they gashed Ole Miss with a balanced attack, with a near even split of passing yards and rushing yards at 242 and 241 respectively.

Quarterback Tyler Shough was the catalyst for the Red Raiders offense, completing 24-of-39 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also led the Red Raiders in rushing with 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 carries.

A dominant performance on both sides of the ball encapsulates what is seemingly in store for Texas Tech in the McGuire era, as it now heads into the offseason with plenty of momentum and a solid foundation to build upon.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas Tech Red Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here