Big 12 FanNation Week 9 Staff Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are preparing to host the Baylor Bears at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 48-10 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The predictions for the Bears-Red Raiders game will come later this week. But what about the rest of the Big 12 in Week 9?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia, 11 a.m. central, ESPN

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Horned Frogs have looked like one of the best teams in the country and are likely to see little resistance from a West Virginia team that was just blown out by Texas Tech. TCU 40, West Virginia 23

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I mean this feels like the perfect trap game for the undefeated Horned Frogs, right? The Mountaineers are coming off a horrible loss to Texas Tech, are back home and coach Neal Brown may be fighting for his job. This is the first time TCU has been away from Fort Worth in three week and is coming off back-to-back wins over Oklahoma State and Kansas State. It’s all a recipe for a let-down. But I don’t think the let-down is enough to allow the Mountaineers to forge an upset. TCU 33, West Virginia 26

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Man, I want to pick the upset here. The Mountaineers are 2-1 at home and have shown the ability to put the points against lackluster defenses. But man, the Horned Frogs are a good program. Sonny Dykes is hard to bet against. TCU wins by a field goal late. TCU 34, West Virginia 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: After an upset win in a Thursday night thriller over Baylor, West Virginia came crashing down to earth again last week against Texas Tech. With that, I expect TCU to come in and do the same thing, making light work of West Virginia and staying undefeated in Big 12 play this season. TCU 49, West Virginia 14

Oklahoma at Iowa State, 11 a.m. central, FS1

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Iowa State defense will be a tough out for the Sooners, but Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has started to find his stride again after recovering a concussion. The Sooners pick up a win in what should be an interesting late-season run up the conference standings. Oklahoma 29, Iowa State 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Two years ago these two teams met in the Big 12 Championship game. Now? They’re just trying to get to a bowl game. Cyclones by a field goal. Iowa State 30, Oklahoma 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Is this a road game for the Sooners? Yes. Will quarterback Dillion Gabriel, who threw for over 400 yards against Kansas be back under center? It’s closer than Sooner fans want, but OU prevails for a 10-point win. Oklahoma 30, Iowa State 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: After three straight embarrassing losses to start Big 12 play, Oklahoma seems to have righted the ship, even if temporarily. A road trip to Ames won't be easy but the Iowa State offense simply cannot keep up with Oklahoma's. This game will be close at halftime but Oklahoma pulls away and cruises to an easy victory in the second half. Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 21

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. central, FOX

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Cowboys looked inconsistent against Texas last week but put it all together in the fourth quarter. It was the opposite for the Wildcats, who got off to a hot start against TCU before crumbling. A true toss-up game favors Kansas State at home. Kansas State 43, Oklahoma State 39

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Both the Cowboys and the Wildcats have a loss in Big 12 action. The winner stays in second place. The loser drops to third. Only the top two games get to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship Game. Yep, plenty of stakes. The Cowboys steal one in Manhattan. Oklahoma State 37, Kansas State 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Should Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez play, give me the Kitty Kats. Should Kansas State quarterback Will Howard start, give me the Pokes by 10. It’s looking more like Howard is getting the call for the injured Martinez. Sorry, K-State. Oklahoma State 34, Kansas State 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This game almost serves as a de facto Big 12 championship semifinal, with the winner likely to take on TCU in the title game in December. Arguably the game of the week on paper, if Oklahoma State can keep its offense rolling then it will leave with the victory over Kansas State, which I fully expect to happen in this one. Oklahoma State 38, Kansas State 28

