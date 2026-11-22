Texas Tech defeats in-state rival Baylor in a defensive battle.

Despite a spotty, turnover-plagued offensive performance, Texas Tech football pulled away in the second half to defeat the Baylor Bears 20-10 Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Red Raider quarterback Thomas Castellanos hit receiver Malcolm Simmons on a 48-yard deep ball that separated Tech 14-7 late in the third quarter. This ended a streak of five scoreless drives going back to the first quarter.

Castellanos was intercepted on the next Tech possession after he overthrew tight end Jett Carpenter on a seam route in the red zone. Following a fourth down pass break up by linebacker John Curry with 3 minutes to play, the offense sealed the win with a 39-yard field goal from Stone Harrington.

“We put ourselves into some really tough situations,” said Joey McGuire, Tech head coach. “[We] had three turnovers and I think two [drives] but for sure one [drive] we were fixing to get points out of it no matter what with the way Stone is so effective kicking field goals and we end up throwing an interception.”

One week removed from the offensive fireworks the Red Raiders displayed in a 52-27 win over Oklahoma State University, Tech entered halftime tied 7-7 with Castellanos completing five passes for 92 yards and sacked twice.

However, the Red Raider defense dismantled Baylor’s offense all afternoon, especially on the ground. The Bears managed 31 total rushing yards, which is the lowest team total for Baylor since a 17 yard performance in a 39-14 loss to the Red Raiders Oct. 7, 2023. Nine drives for the Bears ended in a punt or failed fourth-down conversion.

Tech defensive tackle A.J. Holmes Jr. registered two sacks to put his tally up at a career season-high 10 sacks. Holmes Jr. said the defensive line’s mindset and game plan from defensive coordinator Shiel Wood were vital.

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“Thats what we breed ourselves from doing: stopping the run first and then getting after the passer,” Holmes Jr. said. “Just being able to do that just goes back to the work that we put in throughout the week and the details we have from coach [Shiel] Wood. It showed up today.”

While the defense was keeping Tech in the game, the Red Raider’s offensive struggles mounted with five scoreless possessions, with two turnovers, through the end of the first quarter to the end of the third.

Knowing it was going to be a muddied, low-scoring game, McGuire said he rallied the defense to continue to fight.

“Whenever I walked over to the defensive guys that’s the one thing I said ‘Hey they had us two weeks ago. We’ve got to have the offense’s back until they settle down and get the ball moving,’” said McGuire.

Texas Tech will host TCU at 7 p.m. Thursday on Thanksgiving day to close out the regular season. A win for the Red Raiders will clinch a bid into the Big 12 Championship and a chance for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

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