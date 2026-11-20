Last Friday, we made no bold predictions. While unplanned, that was a good decision, because Nov. 6’s suite turned out to be our worst yet.

That day, we wrote that a) Missouri would beat Texas, b) LSU would beat Alabama by double digits, c) one of Florida or Tennessee would lose to one of Oklahoma or Kentucky and d) Nebraska would beat Illinois by a larger margin that Michigan would beat Michigan State. Only the Sooners held up their end of the bargain, and the second and fourth predictions went particularly haywire (the Crimson Tide won by double digits, and Cornhuskers and Wolverines both lost).

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However, it’s the penultimate week of the regular season, and we’ve come too far to turn back now. Here, if you’d like to pause Grand Theft Auto VI for a moment, are four bold predictions for the weekend to come in college football.

Michigan beats UCLA—and Kyle Whittingham saves his job

This contest, in which the Bruins are slight favorites (3.5 points at press time), should file itself under “trap game” in the football dictionary. UCLA toppled a good Fighting Illini team last week at home, and returns home next week to tussle with rival USC. In between, the Bruins get a Wolverines team that has yet to put together a complete offensive game under interim coordinator Jim Harding. UCLA’s defense is its strength (sixth in FBS in scoring) and mild weather will work in its favor, but Michigan’s attack will bounce back after allowing 31 points to Oregon—scoring a 17–16 upset that buys Whittingham some leeway with reported new athletic director Trev Alberts.

Either Texas Tech or BYU falls

Fate and the Big 12 office dealt the league’s three biggest contenders a bad hand: the Cougars, Red Raiders and Utah all go on the road this Saturday, when the calm before Rivalry Week’s storm will throw a spotlight on all of FBS. The Utes, 7.5-point favorites over a wildly inconsistent TCU team, should be fine. BYU and Texas Tech, though, each have tougher tasks: the Cougars visit a Kansas team that looks better than its 4–6 record (half the Jayhawks’ losses are by one possession), while the Red Raiders face an interim-bumped Baylor team with a top-20 scoring defense. One of these teams will get caught looking, with Texas Tech the likelier mark after winning back-to-back run-ins with bad defenses.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Clemson proves it isn’t that bad and ekes out a win over Duke

What kind of a world do we live in when the Tigers beating the Blue Devils qualifies as a bold prediction? Clemson, a CFP team two years ago that now boasts one of the nation’s worst offenses and lost 20–6 to an abominable Georgia Tech team Saturday, is a two-touchdown underdog to Duke Friday in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils are chomping at the bit to showcase running back and outside Heisman contender Nate Sheppard on national television, and it’s easy to see that hubris leading Duke to overleverage the run against an above-average run defense. That will crack the door for quarterback Trent Pearman to spring a surprise in a low-scoring affair.

Stanford and California prove they are that bad, and play at least three overtimes in the best worst game of the year

Winners and Losers showered praise on the Cardinal last week as they moved within a win of bowl eligibility, but let’s not get it twisted: Stanford, as outlined in that column, is bad. The Golden Bears are also bad, but their badness (for lack of a better, real word) is well-established and very pubicly threatening coach Tosh Lupoi’s job status. Both teams, then, will play this rivalry game like caged animals (and plants), leading to a zany anti-classic to stir memories of The Play and the Cardinal’s bonkers 1990 win. Let’s say California quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele redeems himself with a touchdown pass to tie the game in the final 15 seconds, and the Golden Bears go on to win 44–42 in triple overtime.

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