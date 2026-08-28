Texas Tech vs. ACU Among Other In-State College Football Games for Week 0 and 1

Here is a look at all of the FBS in-state college football games, including one happening during week zero.

Nationwide conference realignment has been pushing college football into coast-to-coast mega-conferences, reshaping the game’s conventional shape. With teams like Washington moving to the Big Ten and Cal joining the ACC, the prospect of losing long-standing yearly series like the Washington-Washington State series and the UCLA-Cal series looms season after season, as these long-standing in-state rivalries are no longer yearly games.

The health, identity, and culture of collegiate football are still tied to playing non-conference games within the state the two football programs reside in. Non-conference games should prioritize cultural and community identity, along with many in-state rivalries that are the lifeblood of college football’s regional identity. Games like Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa or USC against Fresno State split homes, offices, and neighborhoods.

They’re not like the national conference games against faraway opponents that we now see like Stanford vs. Georgia Tech or Oregon vs. Rutgers. In-state matchups have local bragging rights that last 365 days a year. Removing these games removes the personal connection fans have to the schedule. High school buddies, neighborhood friends, and competitive recruits face off against each other on the pitch in in-state contests. Winning in-state battles provides instant recruiting cred within state lines, as teams are able to establish themselves as the top local brand. For many students at the school, beating the rival university is the big event of their undergraduate career.

Conferences spread across time zones, making fan travel prohibitively expensive and logistically impossible. Non-conference games in-state mean easy road journeys for visiting fans. Packed visiting student sections and high-energy atmospheres help enhance the broadcast product and keep game-day traditions alive.

The state, which hosts these non-conference in-state games, sees a lot of economic activity from in-state gaming. The hospitality dollars, tailgating dollars, and local tourism dollars stay in state instead of being exported to out-of-state travel destinations for local fans traveling to the host towns. College football’s uniqueness, compared to professional sports, is based on its history and traditions, which have been around for over 100 years and include historical continuity with in-state rivals.

Regular-season games are high-stakes affairs because of trophies, historic streaks, and deep-seated grudges. When realignment does break these ties, the sport risks losing the historical fabric that differentiates it from the usual entertainment goods. Modern realignment relies on national TV contracts and conference income, but non-conference scheduling gives programs the chance to protect in-state contests. Prioritizing key contests will keep the sport’s passion alive at its regional heart.

There is technically one in-state game that is occurring before week one play officially begins during week zero play. USC hosts in-state California school San Jose State.

San Jose State at USC in Week 0 play.

The distance between the two California schools: 340 miles.



The beginning of these two schools playing: The in-state football games between the Spartans and Trojans began in 1995 when USC won the game, with the final score being 45-7.



The last 5 games of this series: The Trojans have won all five games played against SJSU.



The overall series leader: USC leads this series with a record of 6-0 all-time.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: USC has a six-game winning streak in this series.



The game prediction: USC 55 San Jose State 14

UCF hosts Bethune-Cookman, who played each other more frequently in the 1980s and the early 1990s when both were FCS schools. They even once played for a rivalry trophy called the Interstate 4 Trophy in the early 80s.

Bethune-Cookman plays UCF in one of the first games of week one.

The distance between the two Florida schools: 58 miles.

The beginning of these two football programs playing: The in-state football games between these two Florida schools started in 1981 when Bethune-Cookman won the game, with the score being 24-20.

The last 10 games of this series: The Knights have won nine out of the last 10 games played against the Wildcats.

The overall series leader: UCF leads this series with a record of 12-5 all-time.

The current winning streak in this in-state series: UCF has an eight-game winning streak in this series.

The game prediction: UCF 41 Bethune-Cookman 10

The in-state football history between the University of Albany and the University of Buffalo is compelling and complex. Technically, Albany holds a 7-6 edge over Buffalo, but that record includes games played when both teams were Division III schools. As FBS and FCS schools, they played one another twice only.

University at Albany, at Buffalo, in hopes that the Great Danes can upset the Bulls again.

The distance between the two state of New York schools: 277 miles.



When these two football programs began playing each other since they went division I: The in-state football games between the Bulls and the Great Danes began in 2015 when Buffalo won the game, with the final score being 51-14.



The last of this series as Division 1 teams: After Albany lost by 37 to Buffalo, the Great Danes upset the Bulls the next season in 2026 and won 22-16 on the road for a big upset.



The overall series record: As Division 1 teams, it is tied at one win each.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: The Great Danes have a one-game winning streak in this series.



The final score prediction: Buffalo 24, Albany 14

Indiana State plays at Purdue in hopes of pulling off the in-state upset.

The distance between the two schools: Only 86 miles separates these two Indiana schools.



The beginning of these two schools playing against each other in football: Technically, they first played each other in 1926 when Purdue won 38-0.



The last games of this series: Recently in 2024, Purdue defeated Indiana State 49-0.



The overall series leader: Depending on what games both schools count, Purdue has led the series 6-0 since 1990.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: The Boilermakers have had a six-game winning streak since 1990.



The game prediction: Purdue 31 Indiana State 13