Texas Tech’s New Uniforms Raises an Interesting Question for the Red Raiders

Since Texas Tech has partnered with Patrick Mahomes and Adidas, they have released a new alternate jersey the past three seasons in collaboration with the Kansas City quarterback.

In 2024, the Red Raiders unveiled the first iteration of the Mahomes jerseys, with a metallic gray look that featured Mahomes' signature “gladiator” logo. Last season, Texas Tech revealed the “Too Cold” jersey collection, an alternate jersey that was solid white that also featured Mahomes' logo.

"Let's Ride" Uniforms

This year, the uniforms are nicknamed the “Let's Ride” uniforms and are solid black with an interesting shoulder design. Texas Tech plans to debut these uniforms on September 18th during a week three home game against Houston.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the uniform this season is the helmet, which features Mahomes' signature wordmark across the front cap.

Texas Tech will be wearing Patrick Mahomes' inspired "Let's Ride" uniforms this season 🔥



Featuring Mahomes' name on the helmet 😤



via @TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/03cansMwAx — FanDuel (@FanDuel) August 20, 2026

This marks the third consecutive year that Texas Tech has partnered with the quarterback, and it is now becoming a part of Texas Tech football's identity.

Each season, fans can expect a brand new uniform related to the Mahomes brand. As college football incorporates local partnerships more directly, Texas Tech's NIL certainly stands to benefit from these kinds of partnerships.

Aug 15, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so much influence from Mahomes, fans are starting to ask themselves, at what point does Mahomes become as much of a part of Texas Tech's brand as the Double T itself? Is that a good or bad thing for the Red Raiders?

There are few universities that have a more recognizable player than Patrick Mahomes. As he's still actively involved with the school, and his partnership with Adidas helps create a recognizable annual product, fans get something new and Texas Tech gets continued exposure through Mahomes' own partnerships.

The Texas Tech football team holds local media day, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It also keeps Mahomes connected to the program, which could bode well for the program aside from just the jerseys. His name and branding will likely continue to be a major part of not only Texas Tech football, but the entire athletic department in general.

You have to admit, from a business standpoint, it makes a lot of sense. Texas Tech gets to keep unveiling new uniforms that fans will then keep buying year after year. The constant switch in alternate uniforms from year to year gives some Red Raiders fans another reason to add to their jersey collection.

Texas Tech dropped their new Black Out Uniforms



🔥 or 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/Zw5Qq40X6V — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) August 20, 2026

What started as an intriguing collaboration between Texas Tech, Adidas, and its most famous former quarterback, it's quickly becoming something much bigger. These uniforms themselves could be turning into Mahomes’ uniforms first and Texas Tech uniforms second.

This isn't necessarily a criticism of the partnership itself. It will be interesting to see how Texas Tech balances its partnership with an athlete with its relationship with a completely separate brand.

As Texas Tech looks to get ready for its season opener, the Red Raiders athletic department, especially its football program, is continuing to find intriguing ideas to help get the attention of recruits with collaborations like this.

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