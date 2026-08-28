Texas Tech vs. ACU Among Other In-State College Football Games for Week 0 and 1

Southern California Trojans quarterback throws the ball in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresno State at USC is the Trojans' second in-state game and one of the few teams to play in weeks zero and one.

The distance between the two schools: 221 miles, separates these two California schools.



The beginning of these two schools playing each other in football: The first played each other in 1992 in the Freedom Bowl, when the Bulldogs defeated the Trojans by a score of 24-7.



The last games of this football series: USC beat Fresno State at home by a final score of 45-17.



The overall series leader: Excluding the vacated game between these two schools in 2005, the Trojans lead this series 4-1.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: The Trojans have a four-game winning streak in this newer in-state rivalry.



The game prediction: USC 41 Fresno State 17

Liberty plays in-state, James Madison in week 1.

The distance between the two schools: 94 miles, separates these two Virginia-based football programs.



The beginning of these two schools playing one another in football: For a period of time in the 1980's and 1990s, these teams played each other frequently before they eventually both became FBS football programs. They first played against one another in football in 1980 when James Madison defeated Liberty, 30-14.



The last games of this series: Also, their first time playing against each other as FBS football programs, JMU defeated the Flames 31-13.



The overall series leader: James Madison is leading the football series against Liberty, 13-6.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: The Dukes have a one-game winning streak in this state of Virginia football rivalry.



The game prediction: James Madison 24 Liberty 20

Texas State at Texas in a battle between a Pac-10 and SEC team.

The distance between these two Texas schools: Only 33 miles separate them in the Lone Star State.



The beginning and the last time these two schools played each other in football: They played each other in 1930 when the Longhorns won the game by a final score of 36-0.



The overall series leader: The Longhorns technically lead this series 1-0.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: One game for Texas in this series.



The final game prediction: Texas 44, Texas State 14

Towson at Navy in a battle between two teams from the state of Maryland.

The distance between the two schools: 40 miles approximately, separates these two institutions of higher learning.



The beginning of these two schools playing each other in football: They played each other in 2008 when the Midshipmen won by a score of 41 to 13.



The overall series leader: Navy leads this series 1-0.



The current winning streak in this in-state series: The Midshipmen have a one-game winning streak in this series.



The game prediction: Navy 30 Towson 7

UT Rio Grande Valley at UTSA in a game, which will be the first time these two Texas schools have played against each other in football.

The distance between the two schools: 245 miles, separates these two schools.



The beginning of these two schools playing: This matchup will be the first time these two Texas schools will play each other in football.



The game final prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 3, UTSA 51